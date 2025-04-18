Karnal: You must have heard of pearls found from marine oysters and freshwater mussels in the oceans. But did you know pearls can be grown and harvested from plants? Yes, the precious gemstone can be grown on plants and harvested as pods with a natural hole at the centre. And that’s exactly what farmer Ramvilas Singh is doing. This experimentation of Singh is drawing the attention and curiosity of people from across the country.

The pearls Singh is reaping are fruits of the sacred Vaijayanti plant and hold a lot of significance. Considered spiritual and sacred, these beads are believed to bring peace and prosperity for those who own or wear them.

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems (ETV Bharat)

“I remember when I first brought the plant home, even my family did not believe me. When it started bearing fruit, they said it looked like corn. But within months, the blooms started to surprise every one. These blooms yielded natural yet polished and shiny beads in white and off white that have holes at the centre," recalls Ramvilas.

The Vaijayanti plant is a low-maintenance variety and needs calcium once a year. "They say calcium gives strength to the pearls. But calcium can be given to the plants in the first three to four months till it flowers for the first time," says Singh. These blooms are used for various religious ceremonies and celebrations besides fetching a good price.

As it is, the Vaijayanti garlands are believed to be loved by Lord Krishna, Goddess Lakshmi, and even Guru Nanak Devji. Besides they bring in good fortune, mental peace and ward off evil.

After successfully reaping pearls, Ramvilas now supplies the plant to other farmers who wish to grow it in their farmlands. "One plant yieldes up to 500 pearls in the first year and in the subsequent years, it increases to thousands," Singh informs.

An astrologer Pandit Vishwanath elaborates on the importance of the Vaijayanti. “It’s believed that Radha gifted Krishna a Vaijayanti garland during their Raas Leela. But apart from that, these beads can be used for sadhana and mantra chanting. They attract positive energy,” he explains.

Singh is probably the only farmer in Haryana who nurtures a nursery that has thousands of varieties of flower plants which he supplies to farmers in different states of the country. "But Vaijayanti plant has not been popularised in our country because there is little or no awareness. Since now there is a great demand for the Vaijayanti garland, farmers should take it up on large scale," he exhorts.

Singh claims that Vaijayanti pearls helps in management of diseases including blood pressure and diabetes. "However people must be careful about fake pearls flooding the markets," he cautions.

The Vaijayanti plant takes three to four months to flower following which pearls are formed in it. The branch of the plant that gives out the pearls, dries up fast.

"The uniqueness of this pearl is the hole it has at the centre. After being reaped, when the upper part comes off, it looks shiny and the hole becomes visible. Once grown in large scale, a farmer can earn lakhs," assures Singh who sells about 30 seeds of the Vaijayanti for Rs 100.

"Anyone wishing to wear the Vaijayanti pearl should do so on a Monday or Friday after washing it with Gangajal or fresh water. If a garland of Vaijayanti beads is worn in Pushya Nakshatra, it is very fruitful and fulfils every wish of the person," says Pandit Vishwanath.