Devotion On Stilts: Kannada Devotees Stilt Walk Hundreds Of Kilometres To Srisailam Temple

Kurnool: As the Ugadi festival approaches, devotees of all sections begin preparing for grand celebrations everywhere. In this season of religious fervour, several Kannada devotees have been on a sacred foot pilgrimage to visit Srisailam temple and offer prayers to deity Mallanna in Andhra Pradesh. Some other devotees have embarked on an arduous stilt-walking pilgrimage to the temple of Lord Shiva.

Braving all odds, ardent devotees from various parts of Karnataka walk hundreds of kilometres to reach the holy shrine of Shri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam. Rows of such devotees proceeding to the Srisailam temple can be seen in different parts along the roads that lead to the Mallanna deity's abode.

Some of these devotees are seen passing through Kurnool town and surroundings walking on stilts, chanting Lord Shiva's name while taking each passing step. Other sections of devotees can be seen carrying Shivalinga in a palanquin as part of their devotion to the God of Srisailam hills. During their long pilgrimage, along the way, these devotees have been resting at various points and then continuing their journey towards Srisailam.

Devotees walk long distances to reach Srisailam temple. (ETV Bharat)

The local people welcome these devotees and make offerings to them in a show of their devotion to the Srisailam deity.