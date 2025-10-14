ETV Bharat / offbeat

Durgapur's Kalyani Kali: Bengal’s Unique Tradition Of Worshipping A Daughter As The Goddess

The incident spread panic through the village. Fishermen were called, nets cast, and by nightfall, even as the pond was drained, Kalyani could not be traced. Heartbroken, Ratneshwar and brother Krishnamohan guarded the pond and fell asleep on the bank that night.

One afternoon, when Kalyani went to bathe in the Tamla pond, a secluded waterbody in the village, along with her friends, it so happened that one of them panicked after something brushed against the feet. To pacify her, Kalyani jumped into the pond to give her courage. But surprisingly, within moments, she vanished beneath the dark water.

Legend has it that four centuries ago, Ratneshwar Banerjee, the first patriarch of the Banerjee family, settled in Amarai, the forested village, after returning from Katwa. His younger sister, Kalyani was a fearless woman who was admired for her compassion and courage.

Villagers here have worshipped Kalyani, once the beloved daughter of the Banerjee family, who is believed to have risen from a pond after remaining inside overnight, and later emerging, carrying a sacred pitcher on her head. Since then she has been revered as Kalyani Kali.

Between these two stories, lies the story of India's conscience.

While they were asleep, goddess Kali appeared in Ratneshwar’s dream, and assured him that Kalyani would rise from the pond the next morning and walk home. That same night, a village drummer (dhaki) too dreamt that he must play his drum by the northeast corner of the Tamla pond at sunrise to welcome Kalyani.

At dawn, the villagers gathered by the pond, to see if both the dreams actually meant anything. All of a sudden, Kalyani emerged from the water, not only alive, but radiant, and carrying a pitcher (called Brahmakalash) on her head.

She was welcomed by the drum beats and blowing of conch shells. Kalyani walked till the Banerjee family’s empty land in Chatterjee Para, placed the Brahmakalash there and instructed her family to perform Kali Puja there. From that day, the daughter of the Banerjees came to be known as the goddeess of Amarai.

Even today, Kalyani is worshipped as Kalyani Kali in the form of an idol, and the same Brahmakalash has been preserved in the temple, and worshipped. Its water is changed once a year. The water of the kalash is believed to have healing powers. Devotees say that incurable ailments get cured with the holy water.

“The Brahmakalash is covered with a lotus-shaped Sri Yantra which is made of gold, silver, copper, bronze, and brass. We worship the daughter of our house as Kali and people from across Bengal and even other states come here to offer prayers. They believe their wishes are fulfilled after darshan of Goddess Kalyani,” said Biren Banerjee, a current descendant of the family.

However, the family members feign ignorance about the exact metal used in the Kalash. “Even we do not know how the day after Kali Puja, thousands are fed with the goddess’ Bhog Prasad. Because no one knows how the expenses of the feast are met. We believe it is the Goddess’ will,” he adds.

Next to the temple is a small pond where devotees bathe, believing that their wishes will come true.

Sarmishtha Chakraborty, a present-day descendant, says, “I grew up hearing stories of Kalyani Maa from my grandparents and I am proud and feel blessed to belong to her lineage. We know all our wishes are fulfilled if we pray with devotion.”