Kakori Kothi: A Forgotten Jewel That Watched Lucknow Transform Through Centuries

Lucknow: The capital city of Uttar Pradesh, still boasts various heritage sites that span ancient times and history. The mansions and other structures built by the Nawabs, the British, and the French still stand tall across Lucknow.
One of the heritage locations in the city of Nawabs is Kaiserbagh, which is famous for its historical buildings, especially a mansion, Kakori Kothi, that reflects the glorious past of the city and serves as an epitome of architectural marvel.
Earlier known as Martin House, Kakori Kothi witnessed several social, cultural, and educational movements, reminding everyone about the historical past.
The mansion was built by a French army officer and architect, Major General Claude Martin, and it witnessed many crucial events in history, including the signing of the Lucknow Pact between the Muslim League and the Indian National Congress.
Kothi was built in the 18th century.
In the 18th century, Major Martin, who served in the British East India Company, handled many architectural projects in Lucknow, giving it a different dimension. Be it Farhat Bakhsh Kothi or La Martiniere College, his signature style is visible in every building. He is also credited with building Kakori Kothi, which became famous for its unique architecture, including a round room. At present, there are 25 rooms in the Kothi.
Saif Alvi, the custodian and owner of the mansion, said that in 1876, his great-grandfather, Syed Imtiaz Ali, the Prime Minister of Bhopal and a native of Kakori, bought this mansion from Martin Trust. Saif lives in this mansion with six members of his family.
“He named it 'Kakori Kothi' in memory of his hometown. Imtiaz Ali was not only a strong leader of Bhopal state, but he also played a major role in education and social reform. This mansion is owned by Saif Alvi, who is engaged in its preservation and keeping its history alive,” he said.
“The country’s first Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, also stayed in this mansion for some time during his education period,” he said.
Who was Imtiaz Ali?
Imtiaz Ali, a resident of Kakori in Lucknow, completed his education in Awadh. A lawyer by profession, he belonged to a rich family. He went on to become the Prime Minister of Bhopal province and served in the post till his death in 1896. He was buried there.
Saif said that Imtiaz Ali was one of the major contributors to the establishment of Aligarh Muslim University. “When Sir Syed Ahmed Khan was collecting donations for Aligarh, my great-grandfather donated 3 lakh rupees, which was a huge amount at that time,” he said.
“Not only this, he also donated the land of his guava orchard to Nadwa College. The first Muslim Education Conference was also held in the Dubagga area of Lucknow in the 1890s on his initiative. It is said that the name 'Dubagga' was also coined because of his two orchards,” Saif added.
Diamonds were cut inside the mansion
According to Saif, during Martin’s time, diamonds brought from abroad were cut in Kakori Kothi after being specially ordered for the Nawabs. “There are many rooms and corridors inside the mansion where historical meetings and important decisions were made,” he said.
“It is said that during the Nawabi era, cockfights were organised in the round room for the entertainment of the Nawabs. The carvings, tall pillars, and French design of the mansion still bear testimony to that era,” Saif said.
This mansion, spread over four bighas, still stands with its glory and history in the company of places like ‘Safed Baradari, Amiruddaula Public Library,’ and ‘Bhatkhande Music University.’
However, years of neglect are burying a glorious chapter in the layers of history. This mansion came to be known by three names over time: Martin House, Gori Biwi Ka Hata (Martin’s European wife), and Kakori Kothi.
More about Major Claude Martin
Major Martin was born on January 5, 1735, in Lyon, France, in a simple family. At 17, he came to India and first served in the French army. Later, he joined the British East India Company and rose to the rank of major general.
He held important positions in the court of Nawab Shuja-ud-Daula and later Asaf-ud-Daula during his stay in Lucknow. He first planned Kothi Hayat Baksh (presently Raj Bhavan). He also built magnificent buildings like Constantia (presently La Martiniere College), Kakori Kothi, and Farhat Bakhsh Kothi.
After his death on September 13, 1800, he left a large portion of his estate for the establishment of three institutions—La Martinière—in Lucknow, Kolkata, and his birthplace, Lyon, as per his will.
