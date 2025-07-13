ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kakori Kothi: A Forgotten Jewel That Watched Lucknow Transform Through Centuries

By Khurshid Ahmad

Lucknow: The capital city of Uttar Pradesh, still boasts various heritage sites that span ancient times and history. The mansions and other structures built by the Nawabs, the British, and the French still stand tall across Lucknow.

One of the heritage locations in the city of Nawabs is Kaiserbagh, which is famous for its historical buildings, especially a mansion, Kakori Kothi, that reflects the glorious past of the city and serves as an epitome of architectural marvel.

Earlier known as Martin House, Kakori Kothi witnessed several social, cultural, and educational movements, reminding everyone about the historical past.

The mansion was built by a French army officer and architect, Major General Claude Martin, and it witnessed many crucial events in history, including the signing of the Lucknow Pact between the Muslim League and the Indian National Congress.

Kakori Kothi: A Forgotten Jewel That Watched Lucknow Transform (Saif Alvi)

Kothi was built in the 18th century.

In the 18th century, Major Martin, who served in the British East India Company, handled many architectural projects in Lucknow, giving it a different dimension. Be it Farhat Bakhsh Kothi or La Martiniere College, his signature style is visible in every building. He is also credited with building Kakori Kothi, which became famous for its unique architecture, including a round room. At present, there are 25 rooms in the Kothi.

Saif Alvi, the custodian and owner of the mansion, said that in 1876, his great-grandfather, Syed Imtiaz Ali, the Prime Minister of Bhopal and a native of Kakori, bought this mansion from Martin Trust. Saif lives in this mansion with six members of his family.

“He named it 'Kakori Kothi' in memory of his hometown. Imtiaz Ali was not only a strong leader of Bhopal state, but he also played a major role in education and social reform. This mansion is owned by Saif Alvi, who is engaged in its preservation and keeping its history alive,” he said.

“The country’s first Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, also stayed in this mansion for some time during his education period,” he said.