Kaithal Farmer Transforms Lives Through Natural Farming

Kaithal: Having lost his father to cancer, Johnny Rana’s outlook towards food grown with the help of chemicals underwent a change, and he took to natural farming. Since then, this 39-year-old man from Bata village of Kaithal in Haryana has been involved in promoting natural farming while aiming to transform the lives of the people.

Through his vision, hard work and innovative farming methods, Johnny has not only transformed his own life but has also brought a new light to the lives of numerous farmers in the areas surrounding his village.

Rana showing a farming technique (ETV Bharat)

He told ETV Bharat, "My father died of cancer in 2015. His death changed my life’s direction. I was pursuing a BA at that time. My father was a vegetarian, yet he was afflicted with a serious illness. Experts told me that food containing chemicals is the root cause of many serious diseases. I vowed to do chemical-free farming. If the crop is good for health, the future generation will also be strong."

He underwent training for natural farming in Kurukshetra. In 2016, he started doing natural farming on 10 acres of his land. “I cultivated paddy by the direct seeding method along with wheat in 8 acres, while growing pulses and fodder on the remaining two acres. I also have 12 buffaloes, four cows and a Nukri breed mare, which are an integral part of my agricultural model," he disclosed.

He has been using a self-made indigenous pesticide in his fields that is made from neem leaves, garlic, onion, aak leaves, cow dung, cow urine and certain other herbs. All these ingredients are inexpensive and protect the crops without harming the soil.