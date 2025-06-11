Jyoti Bora Dutta: The Weaver Who Wove History on Her Loom

By Jintu Saikia

Jorhat: In an unassuming household nestled on the outskirts of Jorhat, threads of devotion, literature, and Assamese identity come together in extraordinary fashion. Jyoti Bora Dutta, a traditional weaver from Saringia Bapuji Path, has transformed her humble loom into a living archive of sacred scriptures and cultural heritage - one meticulously woven gamosa at a time.

Her artistry draws inspiration from the great 15th-century saint Srimanta Sankardev, who himself once wove the iconic Vrindavani Vastra. Today, Dutta follows in those footsteps- not merely creating fabric, but weaving a rich tapestry of history, religion, and patriotism.

"When my husband was reading Madhavdev's 'Gunamala', I suddenly wondered if I could possibly weave this into a gamosa?" she recalls. That moment sparked a journey of creative devotion that continues today.

Beginning in January 2019, Dutta completed her first major work - the Gunamala by Madhavdev by December that year. The resulting gamosa measured 7.32 meters in length and 1 meter in width, featuring each verse delicately embedded into the weave.

In 2020, she turned her loom to another sacred pursuit- weaving the names and teachings of saints Sankardev, Madhavdev, and Gopal Ata, along with Borgeets, Bhatiimas, and other devotional compositions. That gamosa, 4.8 meters long, further cemented her reputation as a spiritual artisan.

A Gamosa which was made by Jyoti Bora Dutta (ETV Bharat)

Perhaps most remarkable is her work on the 'Ram Vijay Ankia Naat', a dramatic composition attributed to the Vaishnavite literary tradition. Dutta divided the text into two parts- a 7.5-meter-long second part completed in 2020, and a staggering 12.5-meter-long first part, which took two years to finish. Characters such as Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Rishis were woven into the fabric, both figuratively and literally. This textile was ceremoniously sent to Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir via the District Commissioner.

In 2022, Dutta completed a series of religious scriptures from the ‘Bhagavat Purana’ in just a month. Even more impressively, she wove a sacred kavach cloth (protective textile)- measuring 5 feet by 1 foot in just 24 hours. This piece was personally presented to Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Later that year, she completed a textile bearing all 35 Borgeets by Sankardev, stretched over 18 feet 10 inches, in six months. She then took on a new challenge - weaving patriotic anthems into her textiles.

Within six months, she wove the Indian National Anthem, Assam State Anthem, and Vande Mataram in both Assamese and Hindi. These pieces earned her a place in the India Book of Records.

What makes Jyoti Bora Dutta’s work truly exceptional is her unwavering sense of purpose. None of her creations were made for sale or profit. “This is not business. This is my offering to my culture, to my gurus, and to my nation,” she states.

Her gamosas have been presented as cultural gifts to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Today, Dutta is in the midst of her most ambitious project yet weaving all 186 Borgeets composed by Madhavdev. So far, she has completed 70, spending six months on the work. Each verse is being rendered in both Assamese and Hindi, a feat never before attempted on fabric.

In 2023, her contributions were formally acknowledged with the prestigious Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Fellowship National Award by the Indian Dalit Sahitya Academy. That same year, the Assam Government honoured her with a Certificate of Appreciation during the 76th Independence Day celebrations.

As she sits by her loom, thread in hand and scriptures open by her side, Jyoti Bora Dutta is not just weaving fabric, she is weaving a legacy. Her loom has become a medium of spiritual expression, literary preservation, and national celebration. And her story, a reminder that even in the quietest corners of Assam, history is still being written-one thread at a time.