Junagadh’s Bahauddin College Showcases Rich History And Heritage

The foundation stone of Bahauddin College was laid on March 25, 1897 by Colonel J.M. Hunter, the political representative of the British in Kathiawar. An invitation letter was sent in the name of Gulabdas Laxmidas, a member of the court. Later on November 3, 1900, Lord Curzon, the Governor General and Viceroy of British India, inaugurated the College. He was given a 31 gun salute upon his arrival from Veraval to Kabutarikhan in Junagadh.

The Nawab formed the first working committee on January 28, 1897 with Amarji Anandiji Kachchi, Purushottam Gandhi, Rudraji Sundarji Rana and Tribhuvandas Motichand Shah as its members. The construction work was started and Diwan Purushottamdas Sundarji Jhala was given the task of maintaining the accounts.

Apart from the education that it has been dispensing since its establishment, the College is also known for its design and construction.

Nawab Rasul Khan of Junagadh had not only been willing to collect the funds for the construction of the college but had also decided to run it with state funding.

It was unanimously decided in 1897 to establish an educational institution in the name of Bahauddin in Junagadh for which his friends and admirers raised Rs 60,418 to which Bahauddin himself added Rs 20,000.

Junagadh: One of the oldest educational citadels in Kathiawar peninsula, Bahauddin College in Junagadh showcases a rich history and heritage. It stands out as an example of loyalty. The College is a landmark of this city. It was established to perpetuate the memory of Junagadh's Wazir Bahauddin in return for his loyalty to the state and his subjects.

March Hesketh was the first Principal of the College who 1902 to January 28, 1903. Even before the inauguration of the Bahauddin College building in September 1901, the University of Bombay had approved its affiliation for the postgraduate degree course in management and law.

The academic work began on January 4, 1902 with 97 students enrolled at the institution of which 11 appeared for the B.A. examination. Bahauddin College produced its first graduate in first class in 1904 in Janardan Sathe.

Bahauddin College in Junagadh (ETV Bharat)

The College faced an uncertain future at the time of the partition as Junagadh witnessed a rollercoaster of events marked by its ruler’s accession to Pakistan and then the state being integrated into India. Most of the Muslim students migrated to Pakistan and the strength decreased to a trickle posing an existential challenge to the institution.

In 1953, it was decided to close the College and use the building as an administrative office. But the question was that while the male students had the option of going to Rajkot and Bhavnagar to pursue their studies, the girls faced an altogether different challenge given the social set up.

With this thought Seth Narottam Das, a lawyer and freedom fighter from Junagadh started protesting against the closure of the College and won the battle with the intervention of Saurashtra State President Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja.

The Majestic Architecture

Bahauddin College in Junagadh (ETV Bharat)

In terms of construction, the Central Hall of the College stands out. Its roof was built by an illiterate mason Jetha Bhaga. This Hall on March 31, 1920 witnessed the coronation ceremony of the last Nawab of Junagadh Mahabat Khan III. This Hall is famous for its 52 doors.

This College was built with special care. The stones used were sent after being completely leveled. One of the suppliers Musa Ibrahim was fined and expelled for sending substandard stones.

There is another interesting anecdote of a carpenter named Popat who fell accidentally and was provided all the expenditure for his health besides his monthly remuneration by the Nawab till he recovered.

Bahauddin College in Junagadh (ETV Bharat)

The College takes pride in some of its students making a name. These include writers like Gaurishankar Goverdhanram Joshi who is popularly known as Dhoomketu and Jhaverchand Meghani. The latter had come for six months from Shamaldas College in Bhavnagar to learn Sanskrit from Professor Mahadev Joshi. Even Ramayana orator Morari Bapu had desired to study here.

The College presently has 1,232 students enrolled in various departments. Its building has got the tag of a heritage building. Presently hostels are also being built to accommodate girl students.