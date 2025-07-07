ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jorhat's Jora Villa – Where History and Heritage Come Alive in Coins

“Many of these coins have Tai inscriptions while others from later periods reflect a shift to the Assamese language such as those minted during the reign of Rudra Singha,” he added.

“I’ve collected coins from Gadadhar Singha’s rule in 1681 all the way to Purandar Singha, the last Ahom ruler,” Gattani explained.

The genesis of this museum can be traced back to a legacy passed down the generations. Gattani, who comes from a non-Assamese background, inherited several rare coins from his father and grandfather. Over the years, his personal passion for history and antiquity led him to expand this legacy into a serious, curated collection.

Besides being a collection of old currencies, this museum is a vibrant chronicle of the region’s royal past, meticulously curated through thousands of coins that once flowed through the hands of kings, queens, traders and warriors. There are more than 2,000 coins, including more than 220 from the Ahom dynasty alone. Gattani’s museum is not only a local treasure but a significant national asset.

Nestled on Club Road, this museum is in a heritage bungalow ‘Jora Villa’ that has been transformed by passionate collector Om Prakash Gattani.

Jorhat: In the historic district of Jorhat which is known as Assam’s cultural and political nerve centre since the days of Ahom dynasty and British era, is a distinctive private coin museum dishing out heritage.

Collection of old currencies (ETV Bharat)

Some coins bear the names of Siva Singha’s three queens- Phuleshwari, Sarveshwari and Promatheshwari. While Phuleshwari is well documented in historical texts, Sarveshwari’s name is absent from official buranjis (chronicles), despite being featured on coinage. Gattani believes these artefacts demand a relook into our written histories and wants the historians to revisit the records.

Collection of old currencies (ETV Bharat)

While Assamese royalty remains the cornerstone of the collection, Jora Villa is far more expansive in its scope. The museum proudly houses coins from several other Indian dynasties and regions: as well. These include Koch dynasty coins from the reigns of Naranarayan (1587), Prannarayana (1633, 1666) and Upendra Narayan (1715, 1764) apart from those from Maurya, Mughal, Bengal Sultanate, Gwalior, Rajputana, Manipur, Tripura, Motok and Jaintia kingdoms

Collection of old currencies (ETV Bharat)

There are also some rare coins from international sources including the UK, USA, Argentina and others

Every coin here is a time capsule whether it has inscription in Urdu, Persian, Tai or Devanagari. These coins hold stories of rise and fall of kingdoms, of shifting faiths and languages besides the trade routes that once spanned continents.

What began as a personal hobby has transformed into a centre of research, tourism and education where students, scholars and history enthusiasts from India and abroad visit to explore the collection. Many university researchers have even chosen it as a site for fieldwork and academic studies.

Collection of old currencies (ETV Bharat)

“Coins are often overlooked as historical documents. But they tell us about the economy, political structures, social hierarchies and even religious influences of their times,” pointed out Gattani.

The museum has been visited by six former Governors of Assam, each lauding Gattani’s dedication and unique contribution to heritage preservation.

Jorhat's Jora Villa (ETV Bharat)

Gattani wants to inspire the younger generation to value and preserve Assam’s rich cultural identity.

“I may not have been born Assamese but I am Assamese by heart. Everything I do is for the people and history of this land,” he underlined.

Collection of old currencies (ETV Bharat)

He believes that heritage should not be locked away in vaults or limited to textbooks. It must be touched, seen and experienced which in his words is the philosophy behind Jora Villa.

Collection of old currencies (ETV Bharat)

Despite being privately managed and funded, Jora Villa has become an unofficial heritage institution where the past breathes through the metallic glint of a thousand stories.

At a time when digital speed often trumps historical depth, Gattani’s efforts at Jora Villa serve as a gentle reminder of the richness of Assam’s layered past. His museum is modest in form but grand in content. It is a symbol of individual initiative and cultural responsibility.