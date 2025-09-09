ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jorhat's Harijan Namghar Stands As A Living Symbol Of Defiance Of Assam's Caste System

Jorhat: In Assam’s cultural and spiritual sphere, Namghars, known as prayer halls founded by Srimanta Sankardev, are more than religious spaces. They serve as places for village congregations, cultural centres and unifying institutions that promote social equality, devotional art, and literature.

Over centuries, Namghars have shaped the Assamese collective identity, embodying both spiritual devotion and community governance.

Mahatma Gandhi visited Assam four times during India's freedom struggle. His 1934 visit was particularly significant - focused on eradicating untouchability and promoting equality for Harijans - the oppressed caste groups whom he sought to uplift both spiritually and socially. As part of this mission, Gandhi added Assam to his Harijan Yatra and made a landmark visit to Jorhat.

During this 1934 visit, Gandhi formed a bond with Krishna Nath Sharma, a local Gandhian and social reformer. Sharma made a radical gesture for the time - he opened his private family Namghar to Harijans, an act that defied deep-seated caste barriers prevalent in Assamese society at that juncture.

Jorhat's Harijan Namghar Stands As A Living Symbol Of caste equality (ETV Bharat)

Gandhi supported the move wholeheartedly, marking it as a pivotal moment in Assam’s social awakening.