Jorhat's Harijan Namghar Stands As A Living Symbol Of Defiance Of Assam's Caste System
Mahatma Gandhi's 1934 Harijan Yatra in Assam emphasised equal opportunities regardless of background, gender, race or religion
Published : September 9, 2025 at 7:24 PM IST
Jorhat: In Assam’s cultural and spiritual sphere, Namghars, known as prayer halls founded by Srimanta Sankardev, are more than religious spaces. They serve as places for village congregations, cultural centres and unifying institutions that promote social equality, devotional art, and literature.
Over centuries, Namghars have shaped the Assamese collective identity, embodying both spiritual devotion and community governance.
Mahatma Gandhi visited Assam four times during India's freedom struggle. His 1934 visit was particularly significant - focused on eradicating untouchability and promoting equality for Harijans - the oppressed caste groups whom he sought to uplift both spiritually and socially. As part of this mission, Gandhi added Assam to his Harijan Yatra and made a landmark visit to Jorhat.
During this 1934 visit, Gandhi formed a bond with Krishna Nath Sharma, a local Gandhian and social reformer. Sharma made a radical gesture for the time - he opened his private family Namghar to Harijans, an act that defied deep-seated caste barriers prevalent in Assamese society at that juncture.
Gandhi supported the move wholeheartedly, marking it as a pivotal moment in Assam’s social awakening.
Foundation of the Harijan Namghar
Later that year, under Gandhi’s inspiration and Krishna Nath Sharma’s leadership, a new Namghar was established at Dahabora Road in the heart of Jorhat - specifically for Harijan devotees. The initiative was supported by Pitambar Dev Goswami, then Satradhikar of Auniati Satra, who led a Gita recitation during its inauguration. Initially called Harijan Mandir, the prayer house was later renamed Harijan Namghar and has remained active ever since.
Jitendra Gohain, the current president of the Harijan Namghar Committee, reflects on its history with pride. "Back then, those considered as untouchables were not allowed inside any Namghar in Assam," he says. "But Gandhi, guided by Krishna Nath Sharma, founded this Namghar to break that wall of discrimination." Today, over 100 families are associated with the Namghar, and Naam-Prasanga continues daily - preserving the legacy of inclusivity and devotion.
Dr. Soumitra Pujari, historian and Principal of Jorhat College, highlights the significance of Gandhi's actions. "In 1934, Gandhi's Assam visit was aimed at breaking caste-based social barriers," he says. “He was accompanied by leaders of the All India Harijan Sevak Sangh and focused on building a society where no one would be excluded from worship or dignity.” Gandhi’s symbolic visit to the Dahabora Namghar and nearby Macharhat Namghar further amplified this message of unity.
To this day, the Harijan Namghar stands as a living symbol of equality, a powerful reminder of Assam’s lesser-known role in Gandhi’s social reform movement.
Beyond its religious functions, it remains a living memorial of Gandhi’s vision of an inclusive India — one where caste has no bearing on one's right to worship or participate in public life. For the people of Jorhat, this sacred space is more than historical — it is a profound expression of social equality.