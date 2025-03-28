Jodhpur Handicrafts Exports To Receive A Windfall From 'US Higher Tariffs' On China

Jodhpur: America has announced to impose new tariffs on products of many countries of the world from April 2. There are indications of higher US tariffs on China. This step is likely to greatly benefit the handicrafts business in India, especially the exporters of Jodhpur, say industry experts.

Bharat Dinesh, President of the Jodhpur Handicraft Export Association, believes that if higher tariffs are imposed on China and lower rates on India, then the export of handicrafts, agro and other products from India will increase steeply.

Traders believe that this decision can provide relief to Indian exporters who are lagging behind China in the competition. China has been India's main competitor in the international market. If the Indian government gives proper incentives to the exporters and succeeds in tariff negotiations with the US, then Jodhpur's handicrafts industry can get a big lead in the global market and Jodhpur's handicraft business can get direct benefit from this.

Golden opportunity for Jodhpur exporters: Bharat Dinesh says that currently, India exports handicrafts worth about Rs 2500 crore to America. If America imposes heavy tariffs on China and applies comparatively lower rates on India, then this can become a golden opportunity for Jodhpur exporters. Apart from handicrafts, exports of agro and other products from Jodhpur are also likely to increase. Many exporters of Jodhpur have made their mark in the global market and if China's competition weakens, then a big increase in their business is possible.

Higher US tariffs on China likely to benefit Jodhpur handicrafts. (ETV Bharat)

Bharat Dinesh said that if the Indian government gives incentives to its exporters like China, then Indian exporters can perform even better. Earlier the central government used to give 5% incentives to exporters, but now it has come down to 0.5% to 0.75%. Due to this, Indian exporters are lagging behind China in the international market. If the government gives more incentives to exporters again, then India's exports can grow rapidly and China's dominance can be challenged.

Crisis due to metal handicrafts tariff: Exporter Manish Jhanwar said that after the recent announcement of imposing 28 % tariff on metal products by the US, containers of metal handicrafts have got stuck. This is affecting metal exports between India and the US. If this tariff is not withdrawn, the metal trade between India and the US may end completely. He said that if the Indian government succeeds in getting this tariff withdrawn from the US and this tariff is imposed on China, then the export of metal from India to the US may increase rapidly again.

At the same time, Bharat Dinesh said that the cost of shipping lines has increased drastically since Covid. Due to China's 50% stake in shipping lines, they get cheap fares, while India has to face expensive shipping fares. Apart from this, the Chinese government also gives freight subsidy to its exporters, which further benefits Chinese exporters. In India, exporters get some relief only in a few states, but it is much less than that in China.

Impact of recession in American market: Exporter Mahavir Bagrecha said that there was a slight increase in the market after Covid, but due to the economic recession in Europe and America, exporters have once again suffered a setback. The current situation is that American buyers are now asking for long-term loans instead of advance payments, which has increased the risks for the exporters. Many times such a situation arises when orders are cancelled even after the container is ready, causing huge losses.

Recently, America has talked about implementing reciprocal tariffs. Under this, America will impose the same tariff on those countries which charge duty from America. America has announced to impose 20% tariff on China and there is talk of bringing India under the ambit of this tariff. However, if lower rates are imposed on India than China, then it will benefit Indian exporters. Talks are going on between India and America regarding tariffs. It is believed that there will be a change in tariffs in many sectors. If an agreement is reached between India and America and a high tariff is imposed on China, then Indian exporters can get a big benefit. The handicrafts hubs like Jodhpur can get better prospects in the international market due to this.

Exporters' demands: Exporters have demanded from the government that they should be given incentives up to 5% again, so that they can compete with China in the international market. Apart from this, there is also a demand to reduce shipping costs and increase freight subsidy, so that Indian exporters can get a chance to effectively compete with China. Mahavir Bagrecha said that the risk factor of exporters has increased significantly after Covid. If the government takes timely steps and the talks with America are successful, then Jodhpur's handicrafts industry can pick up pace again.