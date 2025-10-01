ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jodhpur Arts Week Debuts With ‘Haath Ro Hunar’, Merging Heritage With Contemporary Art

Jodhpur: The blue city has turned into a living gallery this week as the first edition of Jodhpur Arts Week (1.0), themed Haath Ro Hunar, opened on Wednesday. The festival, organized by the Public Arts Trust of India (PATI), will be on till October 7 and aims to put Jodhpur’s cultural heritage on the global map, underscoring the role of arts in social transformation.

Bringing together well-known artists, designers, and craftspeople from India and abroad, the event includes exhibitions and site-specific works spread across historic locations, including Daspan House, Ghantaghar, Khas Bagh, Mandore Garden, Myla Bagh Jhalra, Shri Sumer Girls Middle School, Sadar Bazaar, Sun City, Turji Ka Jhalra, and Rajmahal School.

Jodhpur Arts Weeks (1.0) started in Jodhpur (ETV Bharat)

'Art Needs a Platform to Thrive'

For Sana Rezwan, the festival’s founder and Executive Director of the Prestige Group, the initiative is about more than exhibitions. It is about building an ecosystem where art becomes inseparable from everyday life.

“Last year we started this journey, and this year we have been able to bring it into reality,” she said at the opening, adding, “My hope is to see it grow year after year. India needs a professional economy for art, and for that, artists must have a proper platform. As long as I am alive, I will work to keep this alive.”

Rezwan said her choice of Jodhpur was natural. “This city’s art and architecture have always drawn me in. Its heritage makes it the perfect backdrop for such a festival.”

An installation at the Jodhpur Arts Week (ETV Bharat)

Conservation Through Art