Jodhpur Arts Week Debuts With ‘Haath Ro Hunar’, Merging Heritage With Contemporary Art
The festival by the Public Arts Trust of India brings artists from India and abroad to Jodhpur, blending tradition, innovation, and social change through art.
Published : October 1, 2025 at 8:15 PM IST|
Updated : October 1, 2025 at 8:47 PM IST
Jodhpur: The blue city has turned into a living gallery this week as the first edition of Jodhpur Arts Week (1.0), themed Haath Ro Hunar, opened on Wednesday. The festival, organized by the Public Arts Trust of India (PATI), will be on till October 7 and aims to put Jodhpur’s cultural heritage on the global map, underscoring the role of arts in social transformation.
Bringing together well-known artists, designers, and craftspeople from India and abroad, the event includes exhibitions and site-specific works spread across historic locations, including Daspan House, Ghantaghar, Khas Bagh, Mandore Garden, Myla Bagh Jhalra, Shri Sumer Girls Middle School, Sadar Bazaar, Sun City, Turji Ka Jhalra, and Rajmahal School.
'Art Needs a Platform to Thrive'
For Sana Rezwan, the festival’s founder and Executive Director of the Prestige Group, the initiative is about more than exhibitions. It is about building an ecosystem where art becomes inseparable from everyday life.
“Last year we started this journey, and this year we have been able to bring it into reality,” she said at the opening, adding, “My hope is to see it grow year after year. India needs a professional economy for art, and for that, artists must have a proper platform. As long as I am alive, I will work to keep this alive.”
Rezwan said her choice of Jodhpur was natural. “This city’s art and architecture have always drawn me in. Its heritage makes it the perfect backdrop for such a festival.”
Conservation Through Art
One of the striking exhibitions comes from Hyderabad-based artist Saruha Kilaru, who has created installations around the conservation of Marwar’s endangered flora. Transparent pots hold replicas of plants like Khejri, Ker, and Kumti, species preserved in Jodhpur’s Rao Jodha Desert Rock Park.
Kilaru dedicated her work to the women who helped develop the park, particularly Jodhpur’s Gulabrai. Her father, Dilip Kilaru, praised the festival’s vision, noting how it combined environmental awareness with artistic expression.
Sujay, grandson of Sri Ramoji Rao, reflecting on the display, said: "This exhibition will create much-needed awareness about the role women have played in conservation, especially in protecting local biodiversity.”
Local Traditions Meet Global Collaborations
The festival also highlights collaborations that bridge tradition and modernity:
- At Shri Sumer Girls School, artist Puneet Kaushik, in partnership with Gallery Espace, is working with local crafts such as tie-and-dye, block printing, and rug weaving.
- Delhi-based Ayesha Singh, supported by the RMZ Foundation, has created an installation reimagining Jodhpur’s historic stepwells at Myla Bagh Jhalra.
- UK-based ultramedia artist Afra Shemza, in collaboration with the British Council, is presenting a site-specific installation at Ghantaghar.
- Brazilian artist Theo Pinto, alongside Jodhpur’s master stone and wood carvers, is showcasing sculptures that blend the city’s traditional craftsmanship with contemporary artistic language.
Looking Ahead
For Rezwan, Haath Ro Hunar is only the beginning. "I am glad to see people of all ages take part in this, including children. I hope this grows into a legacy project that creates opportunities for future generations of artists as well," she said.
Ramoji Film City Managing Director Vijayeshwari also attended the event.
