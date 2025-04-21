'Jis Din Engineer Ban Jaoge..': Backed By Kota's Kindness, Bihar Farmer's Son On Verge Of Fulfilling IIT Dream

Kota: "Jis din engineer ban jaoge, mere liye wohi rent hoga (The day you become an engineer, I would consider that the rent)," said the owner of a PG in Kota's Talwandi, when Sujit Madhav, then a JEE aspirant whose family was struggling with abject poverty, expressed his incapability to pay the rent of the PG. Even his coaching centre considered his case and slashed his fees by 70%, so that he could sincerely focus on his studies. Two years down the line, Sujit has secured a 98.555 percentile in JEE Main 2025, with an AIR of 22,268 and OBC rank of 5625, living upto the expectations of every person who believed in him.

In the coaching capital of India, widely known for its competitive grind, Sujit's journey presents a different story, of compassion filled in hearts of the city dwellers.

A meritorious student since his early days, Sujit Madhav, son of a small-scale farmer from Sheikhpura in Bihar, studied at a government school, and grew up in a house built half with mud and half with bricks. Whatever his father Chunchun Kumar earned from farming activities was just enough to put food on the table, leaving little for anything else. His mother Kiran Devi is a home-maker. In 2019, when Sujit expressed his willingness to study in Kota, Chunchun borrowed money from local lenders at a high interest rate and then sent him to the coaching hub. Sujit went on to score 85% marks in Class 10.

Later, in November 2023, Sujit had to return to his village as his mother suffered a brain hemorrhage. However, his elder brother insisted him to return to Kota and focus on studies. Sujit scored 81% in his Class 12 board exams.

When Sujit's coaching institute learnt of his financial struggles, they waived off 70% of the fees, while his PG owner also allowed him to stay without paying rent for two years. "Our family's financial condition is not good and studying in Kota was like a dream, but somehow gathering courage I came to Kota. Here, people are very good and supportive. In the last two years, I have paid the rent of the PG in Talwandi only two or three times. The owner of the PG has told me not to worry about the rent. The day you become an engineer, let me know. That would be the rent for me. When I discussed with the coaching institute that I had no money to pay the fees, they gave me a discount of up to 70% in the fees," shared Sujit.

He recalled how he missed one of his JEE attempts because he reached the exam center late as he travelled on a bicycle. But this time, he gave it his all, and managed to secure a decent rank. He is now preparing for JEE Advanced, firmly setting his eyes on an IIT seat.

His two elder brothers are also pursuing engineering now. In fact, it was Sujit's eldest brother Rajneesh Kumar who instilled Kota's dreams in his two brothers. Back in 2016, Rajneesh ran away from his house to Kota with just Rs 500 in his pocket without informing anyone in his family. Not that he did not share his decision with anyone, but rather he decided to leave after father Chunchun did not give permission. When his teachers saw him sleeping in coaching classrooms, they helped him find a hostel.

"I knew the financial condition of my family was not good, so my father refused it straight. I did not know much about Kota but was aware of the Patna-Kota Express that would take me directly to the place. With Rs 500 in my pocket, I came to Kota and eventually got to know about few coaching centres. Two of my teachers Santosh Kumar and RK Khangar placed me in a hostel. The hostel owner did not ask for rent. I studied in the coaching for two months before my grandfather arranged some money," stated Rajneesh, looking back on the struggles.

Rajneesh said he appeared in JEE Main in 2020 and qualified for JEE Advanced but could not avail seat in any top college as the rank was not up-to-the-mark. On the basis of JEE Main rank, he took admission in mechanical engineering branch at Nalanda College of Engineering in Bihar. In 2022, his younger brother Mrityunjay too joined Nalanda in the electrical branch.

However, Rajneesh had to leave B.Tech course midway owing to his mother's illness. She was diagnosed with cancer and is under treatment at AIIMS Patna.

"Now I teach both my brothers. Sujit used to graze cows and cut grass but was always a bright student. When he was studying in Class 8th, he had solved Class 10 trigonometry problems. We know he is capable of clearing bigger exams," said Rajneesh.

"Sujit had missed his previous exam. This time, he has scored 98.5 percentile and now is preparing for the JEE Advanced. We have pinned all our hopes on him," he added.

