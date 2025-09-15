Jharkhand’s Woman Sculptor Wants Government To Help In Well Being Of Idol Makers
Madhavi Paul's idols are among the most sought after during the festivals
Published : September 15, 2025 at 5:22 PM IST
Ranchi: The festive season is on and the sculptors are busy preparing idols that stand out. Amidst them is a perhaps the only woman sculptor of religious idols in Jharkhand, Madhavi Paul, who comes from Distillery Pul area of Ranchi.
Madhavi has made a name for herself in the last few years by making sculptures that excel. She is among the most sought-after sculptors. She took up the art after the death of her husband Babu Paul, who was a renowned sculptor. Babu died of a heart attack and the circumstances compelled Madhavi to transform from a housewife to a sculptor. Besides getting her two children educated, she also wanted to help the families of those who had assisted Babu.
The journey has not been an easy one. Left alone to fend for herself and her children, she learned the nuances of sculpture on her own. Now when both her children, a son and a daughter, are working in Chennai and Bengaluru, she derives every kind of happiness from the sculptures she makes. She feels that they come alive when she works on them.
Babu was one of the best sculptors of Ranchi and was fondly called ‘Babu Da’. Originally from Kolkata in West Bengal, Babu had settled in Ranchi and led a large team of assistants. Madhavi disclosed that she could feel everything falling apart on September 17, 2012 when her husband died of a sudden heart attack.
"But perhaps the very next moment Maa Durga gave me courage and I don't know how I got this power from within to build the future of my children with the legacy of my husband," she said.
She said she knew nothing about the art of sculpting till Babu was alive and it was only after his death that she took up the art. Today, the idols made by her are the most sought after. She works on all the aspects very minutely right from the colour combination to the clay and the theme of the idol.
Her idols are in demand during all the festivals like Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Vishwakarma Puja, Saraswati Puja and Ganesh Chaturdashi Puja. Though she is doing well, she wants Jharkhand government to take a leaf from the neighbouring West Bengal and step in to improve the lot of sculptors.
"We make statues on rented land. The government gives respect and helps sportspersons and other artists, but perhaps sculptors are not on its agenda," she said while adding that the indifference of the authorities is responsible for the youngsters not being keen to take up the vocation.
Pointing out that everything from clay to colours has become expensive, she said that while the Puja committees spend lakhs of rupees on the construction of pandals, they are not ready to pay a decent amount to the sculptors who make the idols that adorn these pandals.
She said that around four years ago, a prominent leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) which is in power in the state had promised government schemes for the benefit of the sculptors but the latter continue to await the fulfilment of that promise.