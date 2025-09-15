ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jharkhand’s Woman Sculptor Wants Government To Help In Well Being Of Idol Makers

Ranchi: The festive season is on and the sculptors are busy preparing idols that stand out. Amidst them is a perhaps the only woman sculptor of religious idols in Jharkhand, Madhavi Paul, who comes from Distillery Pul area of ​​Ranchi.

Madhavi has made a name for herself in the last few years by making sculptures that excel. She is among the most sought-after sculptors. She took up the art after the death of her husband Babu Paul, who was a renowned sculptor. Babu died of a heart attack and the circumstances compelled Madhavi to transform from a housewife to a sculptor. Besides getting her two children educated, she also wanted to help the families of those who had assisted Babu.

The journey has not been an easy one. Left alone to fend for herself and her children, she learned the nuances of sculpture on her own. Now when both her children, a son and a daughter, are working in Chennai and Bengaluru, she derives every kind of happiness from the sculptures she makes. She feels that they come alive when she works on them.

Babu was one of the best sculptors of Ranchi and was fondly called ‘Babu Da’. Originally from Kolkata in West Bengal, Babu had settled in Ranchi and led a large team of assistants. Madhavi disclosed that she could feel everything falling apart on September 17, 2012 when her husband died of a sudden heart attack.

"But perhaps the very next moment Maa Durga gave me courage and I don't know how I got this power from within to build the future of my children with the legacy of my husband," she said.