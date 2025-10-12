ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jharkhand Farmer Builds Rs 20-Crore Empire Through Modern Farming, Poultry Innovation

Chatra: Dashrath Sao, a farmer from Lamta village in this Jharkhand district, has transformed agriculture and poultry farming, using knowledge from books and tips from his in-laws.

Dashrath, who studied until his matriculation, learnt from biology and botany textbooks about plant growth, maintaining soil fertility, and maintaining ecosystem balance. But he says his real inspiration came from his in-laws, where he practically witnessed the outcome of modern farming.

The awareness that a farmer needs to think beyond traditional methods helps Dashrath to grow vegetables not only on his own land but also on leased land. “I grew tomatoes, cabbage, capsicum, cucumbers, and watermelons on my own land and on 20 acres of land, which I acquired through lease,” Dashrath explains.

His market has expanded gradually from Jharkhand to Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and even Nepal. “With an annual turnover of 15-20 crore rupees, I am content that I am self-reliant and employ hundreds of villagers,” he says proudly.

In-laws brought about change.

Dashrath says his life began in poverty while living in the village and following traditional farming, which would barely help his family to make ends meet. During his matriculation studies, biology books introduced him to the world of plants. “I understood how soil health, proper watering, and pest control could multiply production. But the real change came at my in-laws' house, where I saw how they were earning a good income from poultry and vegetable farming,” he recalls.

This inspired him to choose a new path in farming on a little land of his own. “After watching my in-laws, I thought, why not do the same?

I didn't give up. I leased about 20 acres at a rate of 12,000 to 15,000 rupees per acre. I invested 4,000 to 5,000 rupees in it.

Farming with modern technology

The lands Dashrath cultivates are spread across Gerua, Lamta, and Masuria villages. Today, these fields are being cultivated using modern techniques. Using drip irrigation systems, organic fertilisers, and improved seeds, Dashrath has increased production exponentially. Each year, he produces approximately 600 tonnes of tomatoes, 900 tonnes of capsicum, 40 tonnes of cabbage, 150 tonnes of watermelon, and a similar amount of cucumber. Other vegetables, such as eggplant, okra, and greens, are also grown depending on the season.

“Earlier, farming was done using traditional methods, but with new technology, production has doubled or tripled. I had the soil tested, applied the correct fertiliser ratio, and focused on pest management. The vegetables in his fields are of such high quality that they fetch good prices in the markets,” he explains.

The vegetables grown by him reach local markets in Jharkhand, as well as Patna and Muzaffarpur in Bihar; Kolkata in West Bengal; Raipur in Chhattisgarh; and Kathmandu in Nepal. His capsicum and tomatoes are in great demand in Nepal because they are chemical-free and fresh.