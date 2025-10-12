Jharkhand Farmer Builds Rs 20-Crore Empire Through Modern Farming, Poultry Innovation
Dashrath Sao says his real inspiration came from his in-laws, where he practically witnessed the outcome of modern farming.
Chatra: Dashrath Sao, a farmer from Lamta village in this Jharkhand district, has transformed agriculture and poultry farming, using knowledge from books and tips from his in-laws.
Dashrath, who studied until his matriculation, learnt from biology and botany textbooks about plant growth, maintaining soil fertility, and maintaining ecosystem balance. But he says his real inspiration came from his in-laws, where he practically witnessed the outcome of modern farming.
The awareness that a farmer needs to think beyond traditional methods helps Dashrath to grow vegetables not only on his own land but also on leased land. “I grew tomatoes, cabbage, capsicum, cucumbers, and watermelons on my own land and on 20 acres of land, which I acquired through lease,” Dashrath explains.
His market has expanded gradually from Jharkhand to Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and even Nepal. “With an annual turnover of 15-20 crore rupees, I am content that I am self-reliant and employ hundreds of villagers,” he says proudly.
In-laws brought about change.
Dashrath says his life began in poverty while living in the village and following traditional farming, which would barely help his family to make ends meet. During his matriculation studies, biology books introduced him to the world of plants. “I understood how soil health, proper watering, and pest control could multiply production. But the real change came at my in-laws' house, where I saw how they were earning a good income from poultry and vegetable farming,” he recalls.
This inspired him to choose a new path in farming on a little land of his own. “After watching my in-laws, I thought, why not do the same?
I didn't give up. I leased about 20 acres at a rate of 12,000 to 15,000 rupees per acre. I invested 4,000 to 5,000 rupees in it.
Farming with modern technology
The lands Dashrath cultivates are spread across Gerua, Lamta, and Masuria villages. Today, these fields are being cultivated using modern techniques. Using drip irrigation systems, organic fertilisers, and improved seeds, Dashrath has increased production exponentially. Each year, he produces approximately 600 tonnes of tomatoes, 900 tonnes of capsicum, 40 tonnes of cabbage, 150 tonnes of watermelon, and a similar amount of cucumber. Other vegetables, such as eggplant, okra, and greens, are also grown depending on the season.
“Earlier, farming was done using traditional methods, but with new technology, production has doubled or tripled. I had the soil tested, applied the correct fertiliser ratio, and focused on pest management. The vegetables in his fields are of such high quality that they fetch good prices in the markets,” he explains.
The vegetables grown by him reach local markets in Jharkhand, as well as Patna and Muzaffarpur in Bihar; Kolkata in West Bengal; Raipur in Chhattisgarh; and Kathmandu in Nepal. His capsicum and tomatoes are in great demand in Nepal because they are chemical-free and fresh.
Dashrath practices poultry farming alongside farming
Along with farming, Dashrath also ventured into poultry farming. He started this business five to seven years ago with a loan of Rs 45 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY).
“Initially, I had a small farm with 500 chickens. Today, I raise 20,000 broiler chickens. My farm operates using modern methods, with an environmental control system. ACs and heaters are used to regulate temperature, humidity, and ventilation,” he says.
Dashrath says he has developed a special feed for chickens that is nutritious and disease-resistant, which helps them grow faster and yields higher profits. “Our broiler chickens are also sold outside Jharkhand. Our annual turnover has reached Rs 15-20 crore, which includes both farming and poultry,” he adds.
Other farmers adopting his methods
Dashrath's success isn't just his own. He shared his skills with other villagers. Many farmers in Lamta Panchayat, inspired by him, adopted modern farming. He teaches them how to replace traditional methods with drip irrigation, polyhouses, and organic pesticides. This doubled farmers' production and increased their income.
“I provided information about government subsidies and schemes. I helped many farmers obtain Mudra loans. Around 100 farmer labourers in the Panchayat work on his farm,” he says. “Those with more land are running poultry farms themselves and employing others. Local people are finding work close to home, strengthening the village economy,” he says.
Support from Dashrath's family
Dashrath says his family supported him throughout his journey. His two sons, who are graduates, are interested in farming instead of jobs. The eldest son, Kanhaiya Prasad, says his father’s success inspires him more than anything else.
“We started with 10 kattha (scattered land), and today we farm 20 acres. We employ 100 people. We cultivate capsicum on 4-5 acres,” he says. “The family works together. But there are challenges. Electricity is the biggest problem. We got a transformer installed by the electricity department, but during power outages, we have to run generators.”
Kanhaiya says they are demanding improvements to the power system. The roads are also in bad condition, making freight transportation expensive. Dashrath's wife, Meena Devi, has also been instrumental in this journey.
“I learnt the art of poultry farming from my parents' home. I told my husband to start at home. Today, poultry farming is generating a good income. We used to live in poverty, but now we are happy. The children also help with the farming,” Meena says.
Officials also praising Dashrath
Agriculture officer Gautam Kumar also praises Dashrath. “Dashrath Sao is employing the unemployed in the village. This is commendable. The government will provide him with all kinds of support. His farming will be linked to agricultural schemes,” Kumar says.
Dashrath is now planning to expand his farming. ‘We will lease more land. We will focus on organic farming. We will train the village youth,” he says.
His success is an inspiration to other farmers in Jharkhand. While climate change and market challenges exist, farmers like Dashrath are proving that innovation is possible.
