Jaunsar Region Of Uttarakhand Celebrates Unique Fishing Festival

Mussoorie: Jaunsar region of Uttarakhand celebrated Mauna Mela, a unique fishing festival, with traditional fervor. Apart from the residents of Jaunsar, people from Yamuna, Algad and Bhadri valleys along with the residents of Mussoorie and Vikasnagar participated in this festival that is marked by dancing to the tune of traditional instruments besides fishing.

Fishing was carried out in the four kilometer area between Maunkot, Algad and Yamuna Rivers. The festival represents the cultural diversity and the simplicity of life in the hills.

People celebrating Mauna Mela, a unique fishing festival (ETV Bharat)

Also known as Mauna fair, this is an ancient festival since the times people were largely dependent on water bodies for their survival and community fishing was a common practice.

This tradition gradually translated into a community festival that is held to mark the onset of monsoon.

An interesting aspect of fishing on this occasion is that the locals use a traditional herb ‘timru’ (Zanthoxylum alatum) powder to stun the fish which is then caught easily. This symbolizes ideal use of natural resources while not polluting the water body in any way. Experts believe that such practices and traditions should be encouraged from an ecological point of view.

Keeping in mind the large number of participants and the rainy season, a State Disaster Response Team (SDRF) was de0ployed at the spot.

The local youth are promoting this festival from the tourism angle and looking towards the government for a favourable intervention to make it a large scale tourist attraction.

It is believed that the fair had started in 1866 when this area was a part of the Tehri princely state with participation from the royal family.

“This fair is celebrated in the last week of June. It is also known as Raj Mauna or Bhind ka Mauna,” disclosed a local resident.

Aware citizens believe that if this tradition is continued keeping ecological balance in mind, it will be beneficial in environment conservation. Culturally it represents the amalgamation of faith and diversity of the region.

The festival is known to culminate in a community feast where the fish caught is cooked and consumed. The festival also showcases the unique traditional fish catching techniques of this region.