Assam’s Jatinga Sheds 'Birds’ Suicide Site' Tag But Faces Other Challenges
Decreasing humidity and rainfall coupled with biotic pressures from human expansion are reducing the number of birds
Published : October 13, 2025 at 6:58 PM IST
Haflong: As the winter approaches, protection efforts have been stepped up at Jatinga that has become infamous as a mysterious 'bird suicide' site along with the nearby Daihing village as they witness the annual influx of avian visitors.
These two, along with the other parts of Assam's Dima Hasao district are known to come alive to the chirping of migratory birds that arrive every winter from September to November.
The annual influx now symbolizes a success story in conservation for Jatinga that has been long infamous for the mysterious 'bird suicide' phenomenon. While it has managed to shed the negative tag through scientific evidence, it is in the process of overcoming other challenges.
Officials at North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) along with the Forest Department have implemented awareness campaigns over the past few years that have led to a significant reduction in poaching of migratory birds.
"The hunting of migratory birds has decreased substantially due to increased community awareness," claimed Dima Hasao’s District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey.
This season, the administration has imposed a ban on using petromax or high-powered lights in Jatinga and Daihing under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). This has been done to prevent poachers from luring disoriented birds into traps.
Forest guards are on the vigil round-the-clock to deter any attempts at illegal trapping. Ngatey emphasized the need for vigilance, stating, "We are committed to ensuring that no poachers exploit these birds."
However, there has been a notable shift in the bird arrivals as Jatinga sees fewer birds than in the past while Daihing which is just 10 km away is emerging as a new hotspot.
To celebrate the phenomenon and boost tourism, the NCHAC and district tourism department are organizing an event to formally welcome the birds.
Environmental activist and Head of the NCHAC’s Tourism Department, Joshringdao Phonglo highlighted its importance saying, “This event aims to promote tourism in our hilly district and raise awareness among the villagers about bird protection."
Jatinga's reputation stems from decades old reports of birds seemingly 'committing suicide' by plummeting from the skies. However, scientific studies have long debunked this as a myth rooted in geography and weather. It has been explained that the narrow valley, dense fog and low humidity during migration season weaken the birds, making them susceptible to disorientation.
A member of Bombay Natural History Society's (BNHS) India Birds Conservation Network, Devajit Phukan who has studied the birds for a long time explained, "Jatinga is a small, steep valley where food shortages during peak migration weaken the birds. Low humidity deprives them of oxygen, causing them to fly erratically. They get mesmerized by any light source, crash into bamboo groves or trees and become injured or stunned. Locals then hunt them. It's not suicide but a combination of geographical and climatic factors."
Sharing a traditional tale, Phonglo related, “Decades ago, villagers cooking over a fire saw a bird fall and die followed by many others. Fearing evil spirits, they abandoned the village. This sparked the 'suicide' narrative, turning Jatinga into a global mystery akin to the Bermuda Triangle."
Research by BNHS scientists in the 1990s revealed that birds migrating from southern to northern regions are drawn like magnets to artificial light in foggy nights, leading to collisions.
In the past, hunters exploited this by setting traps with bright lights. But concerted efforts since 2010 involving NGOs like Blue Hills Society, Forest Department officials and the local administration have curbed the practice through ongoing awareness drives.
Despite the progress, Jatinga faces new threats. Decreasing humidity and rainfall coupled with biotic pressures from human expansion are reducing the number of birds. "Humidity fluctuations and lower rainfall are key reasons for fewer birds. Biotic pressures affect everywhere, including Jatinga," Phonglo stated.
Once a hub for petromax lit ambushes where birds were netted for meat or sport, Jatinga is now a protected zone. Phonglo added, "Villagers once hunted for food and fun but awareness has changed that. We're focusing on sustainable tourism to ensure these birds continue visiting."
As Dima Hasao positions Jatinga as a birdwatching paradise, the district administration and NCHAC hope to attract eco-tourists while safeguarding its feathered guests. With administrative bans and community involvement, the once-mysterious valley is shedding its negative reputation of being birds’ suicide site for a brighter, conservation focused future.
