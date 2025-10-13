ETV Bharat / offbeat

Assam’s Jatinga Sheds 'Birds’ Suicide Site' Tag But Faces Other Challenges

Haflong: As the winter approaches, protection efforts have been stepped up at Jatinga that has become infamous as a mysterious 'bird suicide' site along with the nearby Daihing village as they witness the annual influx of avian visitors.

These two, along with the other parts of Assam's Dima Hasao district are known to come alive to the chirping of migratory birds that arrive every winter from September to November.

The annual influx now symbolizes a success story in conservation for Jatinga that has been long infamous for the mysterious 'bird suicide' phenomenon. While it has managed to shed the negative tag through scientific evidence, it is in the process of overcoming other challenges.

A bird species at Jatinga, Haflong (ETV Bharat)

Officials at North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) along with the Forest Department have implemented awareness campaigns over the past few years that have led to a significant reduction in poaching of migratory birds.

"The hunting of migratory birds has decreased substantially due to increased community awareness," claimed Dima Hasao’s District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey.

This season, the administration has imposed a ban on using petromax or high-powered lights in Jatinga and Daihing under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). This has been done to prevent poachers from luring disoriented birds into traps.

Forest guards are on the vigil round-the-clock to deter any attempts at illegal trapping. Ngatey emphasized the need for vigilance, stating, "We are committed to ensuring that no poachers exploit these birds."

However, there has been a notable shift in the bird arrivals as Jatinga sees fewer birds than in the past while Daihing which is just 10 km away is emerging as a new hotspot.

To celebrate the phenomenon and boost tourism, the NCHAC and district tourism department are organizing an event to formally welcome the birds.