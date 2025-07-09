Japanese Nijisseiki Pear Cultivation Rewrites Haryana Farmers' Destiny, Makes Them Lakhpatis

Kurukshetra: For most people, fruits would necessarily be bananas, apples, Sapodilla, pears or pineapples. Off late though dragon fruit, musk melon and quite a few exotic ones are making way to the fruit basket of even commoners. However, not many would have heard about or tasted the juicy, golden-skinned Japanese pear Nijisseiki. Now,this magic fruit is creating a revolution of sorts in Haryana's Ladwa.

Being crisp in bite, subtly sweet, and with immense health benefits, the Japanese pear Nijisseiki, also known as the 20th Century pear, is transforming the fortunes of farmers, helping them earn as much as Rs 5–6 lakh per acre annually.

Japanese Nijisseiki Pear Cultivation Makes Haryana Farmers Lakhpatis Within Years (ETV Bharat)

Planted and developed at the Indo-Israel Sub-Tropical Fruit Centre located in Ladwa, these fruit trees are yielding good harvest in 10 years. The centre is also giving saplings to farmers as demand for the fruit is growing by the day.

An expert at the centre Dharampal spoke to ETV Bharat on how, after the centre came into being in 2014, the Japanese pear variety was brought here from Ludhiana, Punjab. "It was planted here for trial purposes but now after about 10-11 years, the trees are yielding good fruits. Once we saw the prospect, we started preparing and giving saplings to farmers who come to the centre asking for the Japanese pear Nijisseiki variety. The demand for saplings is high while we are not able to meet the supply as much," he adds.

On the typical qualities of the fruit, Dharampal says the structure of Nijisseiki is like Sapodilla and Kiwi. But it tastes completely different. "It is rich in nutrients, good for health and less sweeter than other pears, making it a good choice for diabetics. Besides, it increases the immunity and is beneficial in fever," explains he. On the increasing demand, he says, it was 10% till a few years ago but has now increased manifold. "Farmers too are keen on planting Nijisseiki pear because there is a very good profit prospect in it," asserts Dharampal .

Japanese Nijisseiki pear is currently being sold at Rs 500 per kg. The price of the normal pear is moderate but Nijisseiki is highly priced at Rs 250 to Rs 500 per kg. "This information on the demand for this rare variety of fruit, its increased demand and good pricing are attracting farmers, who are showing inclination to plant it," says Dharampal.

According to the centre officials, renowned companies are buying the fruit from the farmers who are growing it. Some farmers are also in contract with these companies while many have started exporting the fruit abroad.

Once planted, a tree bears fruit for 55 years, says Dharampal. "The farmers incur cost only during planting. Once the tree starts bearing fruits, I can assure you that at least two generations can earn enough money for sustenance if they plant the trees over a few acres. "There are very less number of plants that bear fruit for such a long time. One tree bears about 40 to 50 kg fruits and farmers can easily earn about Rs 5 to Rs 6 lakh from trees planted over one acre. Some have become lakhpatis," he informs.

Now, seeing its demand, farmers from other states are also coming to the centre to get saplings. "Given the demand, we are sure we can provide saplings to every farmer," says he.

Sajid, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh, says he had taken the saplings from the centre and planted about 200 trees in one acre in his village. "The trees are four years old but have started bearing fruits. I send most of my yield to Chandigarh and then export to Australia, Dubai and Israel. I earn a profit of Rs 5 lakh annually," he boasts with a smile.