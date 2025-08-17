ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jammu Kashmir Boy Finds Voice After 8 Years Of Silence, Courtesy Of Army Doctor

Jammu: Nothing short of a miracle, an eight-year-old boy from a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district has finally found his voice, courtesy of an Army doctor who went out of his way to help the child.

Akshay Sharma, a Class 3 student at Duggan High School, was born with a cleft lip and palate and had undergone surgery at the age of three, but was still unable to speak. His parents, who work as civilian labourers with the Indian Army, could not afford further treatment and had almost given up hope of hearing their son's voice.

Jammu Kashmir Boy Finds Voice After 8 Years Of Silence, Courtesy Of Army Doctor (X@prodefencejammu)

And then came the turnaround. Two months ago, Captain Saurabh Salunkhe, an Army doctor serving in the area, met Akshay and took it upon himself to train the child and help him speak since no such facility was available in the remote village.

Over the next eight weeks, the doctor dedicated two to three hours daily from his duty hours to guide Akshay. The training, according to Defence PRO Lieutenant Colonel Suneel Bartwal, began with simple gargles, tongue and jaw exercises, and gradually moved on to differentiating nasal and oral sounds, learning labial and palatal sounds, and finally practising throat sounds.

Captain Salunkhe described how he worked with Akshay so much so that by the end of the training, the child was even able to recite the much-loved children's poem 'Machli Jal Ki Rani Hai' (fish is the queen of waters).