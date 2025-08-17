Jammu Kashmir Boy Finds Voice After 8 Years Of Silence, Courtesy Of Army Doctor

Jammu: Nothing short of a miracle, an eight-year-old boy from a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district has finally found his voice, courtesy of an Army doctor who went out of his way to help the child.
Akshay Sharma, a Class 3 student at Duggan High School, was born with a cleft lip and palate and had undergone surgery at the age of three, but was still unable to speak. His parents, who work as civilian labourers with the Indian Army, could not afford further treatment and had almost given up hope of hearing their son's voice.
And then came the turnaround. Two months ago, Captain Saurabh Salunkhe, an Army doctor serving in the area, met Akshay and took it upon himself to train the child and help him speak since no such facility was available in the remote village.
Over the next eight weeks, the doctor dedicated two to three hours daily from his duty hours to guide Akshay. The training, according to Defence PRO Lieutenant Colonel Suneel Bartwal, began with simple gargles, tongue and jaw exercises, and gradually moved on to differentiating nasal and oral sounds, learning labial and palatal sounds, and finally practising throat sounds.
Captain Salunkhe described how he worked with Akshay so much so that by the end of the training, the child was even able to recite the much-loved children's poem 'Machli Jal Ki Rani Hai' (fish is the queen of waters).
#SoldierOfHope #SevaParmoDharma 🇮🇳— PRO Defence Jammu (@prodefencejammu) August 17, 2025
In Duggan, #Kathua (J&K) a soldier didn’t just protect—he healed. 🫡
With no therapy available, he taught 8-year-old Akshay, born with a cleft palate, to speak—for the first time.
A voice found. A life changed.@SpokespersonMoD@HQ_IDS_India… pic.twitter.com/PTyI3VPDZE
"About one and a half months ago, an officer here introduced me to Akshay, who was only speaking in a broken, unclear voice. I taught him to differentiate between nasal sounds and throat sounds to speak with the nose closed and open. Then, gradually, I advanced to teaching him lip sounds. After that, I started teaching him proper words, following which we moved on to complete sentences in both Hindi and English," Captain Salunkhe said.
It was an emotional moment for Akshay's parents when they finally heard their son's voice. Overcome with emotion, they described it as nothing short of a miracle.
Elated, Akshay's mother thanked the Army for the turnaround. "Now he speaks, and that makes me very happy. When he grows up, I want him to become an officer," she said.
On its official X handle, PRO Jammu shared photos of Akshay's happy moments with his family and Captain Salunkhe. They also shared a video titled ''Khamosh Sapne, Ab Bolenge' documenting Akshay's journey, the doctor's efforts, and the family's reaction.
"In Duggan, Kathua (J&K), a soldier didn’t just protect—he healed. With no therapy available, he taught 8-year-old Akshay, born with a cleft palate, to speak—for the first time. A voice found. A life changed," read the post.
"What began as a soldier's act of kindness has brought hope to an entire community, serving as a reminder that the Army not only guards the nation’s borders, but also touches lives in profound ways," the Defence PRO said.
Read More