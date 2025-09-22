ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jaipur Dussehra Symbolises Indian Ethos Of Unity In Diversity

Jaipur: The beauty of India lies in the social interdependence of communities that defies all attempts at dividing them. One of the prime examples of this phenomenon is Dussehra celebrations at Adarsh Nagar in Jaipur, where the effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkarn and Meghnad are made by a Muslim family hailing from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. This is a tradition that has been on for the last five generations.

The Ram Temple complex bears witness to the tradition as the family arrives and sets camp here the day after Janmashtami. The effigies are crafted using bamboo, cloth, paper and colours over the next month and a half.

Significantly, during this time, the entire family lives in the temple complex and adopts a vegetarian lifestyle. They perform this task with religious discipline and faith.

Coordinator Rajiv Manchanda explained, “The Dussehra fair has been organised by the Shri Ram Temple Trust in Adarsh ​​Nagar since 1956. Initially, only a seven to eight-feet effigy was made, but the event became grand with time and is today amongst the biggest celebrations in Jaipur."