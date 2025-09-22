Jaipur Dussehra Symbolises Indian Ethos Of Unity In Diversity
A Muslim family migrates temporarily from Mathura every year to make the effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkarn and Meghnad
Jaipur: The beauty of India lies in the social interdependence of communities that defies all attempts at dividing them. One of the prime examples of this phenomenon is Dussehra celebrations at Adarsh Nagar in Jaipur, where the effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkarn and Meghnad are made by a Muslim family hailing from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. This is a tradition that has been on for the last five generations.
The Ram Temple complex bears witness to the tradition as the family arrives and sets camp here the day after Janmashtami. The effigies are crafted using bamboo, cloth, paper and colours over the next month and a half.
Significantly, during this time, the entire family lives in the temple complex and adopts a vegetarian lifestyle. They perform this task with religious discipline and faith.
Coordinator Rajiv Manchanda explained, “The Dussehra fair has been organised by the Shri Ram Temple Trust in Adarsh Nagar since 1956. Initially, only a seven to eight-feet effigy was made, but the event became grand with time and is today amongst the biggest celebrations in Jaipur."
Meanwhile, Chand Babu proudly recalls the traditions of his grandfathers and great-grandfathers and recalled how his family first made a 20-feet-tall Ravan effigy that has now grown to the height of 105 feet while that of Kumbhkarn stands at 90 feet.
His family's primary occupation is sewing clothes and making silver anklets, but they leave everything behind and come to Jaipur every year. For them, this is not just work but a medium to connect with faith and society. This Jaipur event is a wonderful example of the coming together of the Hindu Muslim communities, which has always been the pride of India.
Artisan Raja Khan pointed out, "The Dussehra is not only a symbol of the victory of good over evil but also a symbol of bridging the gap between caste and religion." The effigy of Ravan at Adarsh Nagar is unique in its appearance. Of Ravan's ten heads, nine are human and one is that of a donkey. This tradition, borrowed from Mandsaur, conveys the message that arrogance leads humans to foolishness.
The burning of Ravan isn't the only attraction here. Before Dussehra, newlyweds and newborns come to seek blessings from this effigy as it is believed that this brings good fortune to the married couples and the children. The process of torching the effigies is now digitally controlled. This makes it more secure and exciting. Jaipur's Dussehra symbolises the Indian ethos of unity in diversity.