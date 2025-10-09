ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jafarabadi Buffalo Stuns Everyone By Crossing 1000 Kg Mark In Weight

Junagadh: A Jafarabadi buffalo that was born at the Animal Husbandry Centre of Kamdhenu University in Junagadh in 2018 has surpassed 1000 kg mark in weight. This buffalo has become the centre of discussion among those associated with animal husbandry, veterinary sciences and milk production. The Centre has also reported the birth of a calf on Wednesday weighing approximately 32 kg.

The Jafarabadi buffalo breed remains the most sought after among the buffalo owners not only in Gujarat but the other states as well on account of its enormous size, dark black colour, big head and horns along with milk production.

Jafarabadi Buffalo (ETV Bharat)

Typically, Jafarabadi buffaloes and bulls weigh around 700 kg to 800 kg but this 7-year-old buffalo has surpassed the normal weight by another 200 kgs surprising everyone.

This breed is a prize possession among the Maldhari community of the districts of Saurashtra region of Gujarat that include Junagadh, Porbandar, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Morbi. It is also a sought after breed in North Gujarat and other states in India.