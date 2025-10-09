Jafarabadi Buffalo Stuns Everyone By Crossing 1000 Kg Mark In Weight
This breed is known for its milk production with maximum fat content
Published : October 9, 2025 at 4:46 PM IST
Junagadh: A Jafarabadi buffalo that was born at the Animal Husbandry Centre of Kamdhenu University in Junagadh in 2018 has surpassed 1000 kg mark in weight. This buffalo has become the centre of discussion among those associated with animal husbandry, veterinary sciences and milk production. The Centre has also reported the birth of a calf on Wednesday weighing approximately 32 kg.
The Jafarabadi buffalo breed remains the most sought after among the buffalo owners not only in Gujarat but the other states as well on account of its enormous size, dark black colour, big head and horns along with milk production.
Typically, Jafarabadi buffaloes and bulls weigh around 700 kg to 800 kg but this 7-year-old buffalo has surpassed the normal weight by another 200 kgs surprising everyone.
This breed is a prize possession among the Maldhari community of the districts of Saurashtra region of Gujarat that include Junagadh, Porbandar, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Morbi. It is also a sought after breed in North Gujarat and other states in India.
It is found to be the most well adapted breed of buffalo to the distinct geographical and climatic conditions of Saurashtra. Since it is the largest among the buffalo family, it is often referred to as ‘Chhota Hatina’ (mini elephant) in the local parlance. In some cases, this buffalo has white spots on its forehead, soles of its feet, tail and nose. Such buffaloes are known as ‘Chandni’ Jafarabadi buffaloes.
The milk of the Jafarabadi buffalo has the highest fat content, a factor that makes it the best for milk production. The fat content in its milk ranges between 11% to 14% and in some cases goes far beyond to the extent that it is not recorded by the reading machine.
Experts say that a typical Jafarabadi buffalo is capable of producing 2,000 litres to 2,500 litres of milk per year and this figure can go up to 3,700 litres and even more if proper care is provided to the animal. Therefore, it is an important economic asset of the farmer.
Experts further point out that if a Jafarabadi buffalo is fed two-thirds green fodder and one-third dry fodder along with grains that contain ample quantities of various minerals, its milk production increases substantially. It is advisable to feed it grains with minerals along with a mix of green and dry fodder to achieve optimum milk production from it.
