ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jabalpur Witnesses Tales Of Friendship Between Humans And Birds

Jabalpur: The city of Jabalpur is presently witnessing a couple of tales of friendship between birds and men. These are tales of Nishant Kanojia and his pigeon friend Sultan, along with that of Manya and his parrot Sitaram.

Sultan can be seen accompanying Nishant everywhere. If Nishant is roaming the crowded markets of Jabalpur on foot, Sultan can be seen perched on his shoulder, and if he is driving a motorbike, the four-month-old bird can be seen flying alongside.

Nishant comes from a bird-loving family that does not cage its winger friends. The latter are free to fly, but they never leave the house. The story of Manya and Sitaram also comes from the same family. This family of 12 members resides at the Damoh Naka area of Jabalpur in a small house that plays host to numerous birds. Nishant has studied up to Class eight and earns his living by working as a labourer. He has a hobby of bird keeping and has been raising the feathered creatures at home since childhood.

He disclosed, "Birds have to be taken care of very minutely. They are not to be given food all the time. If a bird has returned from flying in the sky in the heat, then it is not given water immediately. One has to be extremely careful about their upkeep during extreme heat and extreme cold."