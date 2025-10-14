Jabalpur Witnesses Tales Of Friendship Between Humans And Birds
While Nishant Kanojia can be seen moving around with his pigeon friend Sultan, his nephew Manya has the company of a parrot named Sitaram
Jabalpur: The city of Jabalpur is presently witnessing a couple of tales of friendship between birds and men. These are tales of Nishant Kanojia and his pigeon friend Sultan, along with that of Manya and his parrot Sitaram.
Sultan can be seen accompanying Nishant everywhere. If Nishant is roaming the crowded markets of Jabalpur on foot, Sultan can be seen perched on his shoulder, and if he is driving a motorbike, the four-month-old bird can be seen flying alongside.
Nishant comes from a bird-loving family that does not cage its winger friends. The latter are free to fly, but they never leave the house. The story of Manya and Sitaram also comes from the same family. This family of 12 members resides at the Damoh Naka area of Jabalpur in a small house that plays host to numerous birds. Nishant has studied up to Class eight and earns his living by working as a labourer. He has a hobby of bird keeping and has been raising the feathered creatures at home since childhood.
He disclosed, "Birds have to be taken care of very minutely. They are not to be given food all the time. If a bird has returned from flying in the sky in the heat, then it is not given water immediately. One has to be extremely careful about their upkeep during extreme heat and extreme cold."
Nishant has created a social media account under the name Khalifa, and he is involved in the sport of pigeon flying or racing. This is a unique sport involving pigeon breeding and competing, where the best pigeon breeder wins. However, the sport is still taught through the teachers known as Khalifas to their disciples.
Nishant wants to become a Khalifa and disclosed that many people have offered him thousands of rupees to buy Sultan, but he will never sell his friend. He says that Sultan is free to fly, but the bird never leaves him.
"The pigeon has become so fearless while living with me that during the Durga Puja, he roamed the entire crowded city with me," he said.
Nishant even took Sultan with him to Prayagraj for a dip in the Sangam. Meanwhile, the story of Nishant’s nephew Manya and Sitaram is no less interesting. Manya, a student of Class 8 had come across Sitaram during a picnic to the Tagore Garden, where he came across a broken nest lying on the ground with a baby parrot in it. The beak of the parrot was broken.
"Now this parrot has become a member of our family. We have lovingly named it Sitaram. Apart from it, there are two other parrots in the house that also do not live in cages. Everyone in the house takes care of these birds," he said.
The family has the conviction that even birds understand the language of love, and that is the reason why they never depart from their household.
