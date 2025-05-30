ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Junk To Art: Jabalpur Artist Transforms Scrap Into Nandi Sculpture

Nandita Tiwari, a resident of Jabalpur, sculpted a Nandi Maharaj from the iron scrap collected by the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation.

From Junk To Art: Jabalpur Artist Transforms Scrap Into Nandi Sculpture
Nandita Tiwari Transforms Scrap Into Nandi Sculpture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 30, 2025 at 2:59 PM IST

2 Min Read

Jabalpur: What may seem like junk to most can become a masterpiece in the hands of an artist. An example of this is the creation by Nandita Tiwari, an artist from Jabalpur, who has sculpted a Nandi Maharaj from the iron scrap collected by the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation.

The sculpture was made entirely from discarded machine parts and will soon be installed at a prominent crossroad in the city. The structure was assembled from scrap materials, including water supply sockets, old locks, tin sheets, and motorcycle chains.

Nandita Tiwari, a resident of Vijaynagar, Jabalpur, has completed her graduation in Fine Arts and is currently pursuing her post-graduation in the same field.

Nandita used to make Nandi from clay in the village since her childhood. Presently, she was given the task of creating an artwork from the scrap lying in the Municipal Corporation's storage.

She began the project by first making a small clay model and then started constructing the final piece using old iron rods for the base structure, and then assembling parts.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Nandita Tiwari said, "It took me more than a month to make Nandi Maharaj, but no material used in it was bought from the market. Rather, Nandi was made using the material that was lying in the junk of the Municipal Corporation. The height of this giant Nandi is about 7 feet, and its length is more than 8 feet. It weighs around 5 quintals."

An artist has praised Nandita’s work, saying, “The price of this artwork cannot be decided. However, if it is sold as an artwork, then its price is more than Rs 5 lakhs. The Municipal Corporation and such institutions where iron scrap is produced should keep such artists permanently there. Therefore, the scrap can be used to enhance the beauty of the environment.”

Read More

  1. The Whispering Fan Of Majuli: Weaving Heritage Into The Breeze
  2. Cremating The Forgotten: Meet Odisha's Humanitarian Hero Badri Mishra Who Has Lit Over 1200 Pyres
  3. Sambalpur's Best-Kept Secret Sarasatiya, A 'Touch-Me-Not' Sweet Made From Branches Of A Tree In Odisha

Jabalpur: What may seem like junk to most can become a masterpiece in the hands of an artist. An example of this is the creation by Nandita Tiwari, an artist from Jabalpur, who has sculpted a Nandi Maharaj from the iron scrap collected by the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation.

The sculpture was made entirely from discarded machine parts and will soon be installed at a prominent crossroad in the city. The structure was assembled from scrap materials, including water supply sockets, old locks, tin sheets, and motorcycle chains.

Nandita Tiwari, a resident of Vijaynagar, Jabalpur, has completed her graduation in Fine Arts and is currently pursuing her post-graduation in the same field.

Nandita used to make Nandi from clay in the village since her childhood. Presently, she was given the task of creating an artwork from the scrap lying in the Municipal Corporation's storage.

She began the project by first making a small clay model and then started constructing the final piece using old iron rods for the base structure, and then assembling parts.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Nandita Tiwari said, "It took me more than a month to make Nandi Maharaj, but no material used in it was bought from the market. Rather, Nandi was made using the material that was lying in the junk of the Municipal Corporation. The height of this giant Nandi is about 7 feet, and its length is more than 8 feet. It weighs around 5 quintals."

An artist has praised Nandita’s work, saying, “The price of this artwork cannot be decided. However, if it is sold as an artwork, then its price is more than Rs 5 lakhs. The Municipal Corporation and such institutions where iron scrap is produced should keep such artists permanently there. Therefore, the scrap can be used to enhance the beauty of the environment.”

Read More

  1. The Whispering Fan Of Majuli: Weaving Heritage Into The Breeze
  2. Cremating The Forgotten: Meet Odisha's Humanitarian Hero Badri Mishra Who Has Lit Over 1200 Pyres
  3. Sambalpur's Best-Kept Secret Sarasatiya, A 'Touch-Me-Not' Sweet Made From Branches Of A Tree In Odisha

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SCULPTURE ARTIST NANDITA TIWARIJABALPUR JUNK TURNED ARTWORKSCULPTURE ART IN JABALPURSCRAP TO NANDI SCULPTURE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.