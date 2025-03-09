Madhya Pradesh: Bird Lover Abhilash Varse On A Mission To Create 1000 Nests In Jabalpur

Jabalpur: Amid rampant urbanisation, a youth in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur has embarked on a mission to create nests for birds to provide them shelter amid the hustle and bustle of city life.

For Abhilash Varse of Rampur area in Jabalpur, the chirping of birds is more soothing to the ears instead of the noise of vehicles in the city environment. Varse has decided that every bird should get a small nest as a resting place especially during hot summers.

Varse believes that in today's concrete jungles, we have snatched the nests of birds.

Bird Lover Abhilash Varse On A Mission To Create 1000 Nests In Jabalpur (ETV Bharat)

Target To Install Over 1000 Feeder Huts

Varse has decided to install more than 1000 feeder huts in the trees around Jabalpur. He believes that if we hang the feeder huts on trees, small birds will make their nests in it. Varse said he had seen his father doing this and birds would often come and sit on the makeshift nests.

Bird Lover Abhilash Varse On A Mission To Create 1000 Nests In Jabalpur (ETV Bharat)

Nests Hit Due To Concrete Jungle

Varse said he often gets calls about birds falling on the ground due to extreme heat during summers. He said that concrete jungles are being built in cities due to which birds are neither getting space nor natural environment to make their nests.

Recalling one of the bird rescues, Varse said that an owl suddenly fell on the road and could not fly. “So we kept it safely in a box. After this, the forest department was informed about it,” he recalled.

Bird Lover Abhilash Varse with a rescued owl (ETV Bharat)

Birds Feel The Summer Heat

Varse said that soaring temperatures in summer take a heavy toll on birds motivating him to create the feeder huts, so that the birds get a small shelter to escape the hot air.

Chirping Of Birds Echoes In The Atmosphere

Moved by Varse's love for wild animals and birds, the forest department has hired him on a daily wage basis. But Varashe said that more than monetary gains, he does this work because of his hobby and love for birds in a bid to restore the chirping of birds in our cities.