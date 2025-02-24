Bundi: India has often been an enigma for tourists but for this Italian couple Adam and Janie, the country is more than just a destination. Lest, it would not have been their fifth trip to the country. But what is unique this time is their mode of transport - not taxi or train but the humble autorickshaw they have christened Raja - which is giving them company till they sell it off and return home.

The couple was in Rajasthan's Bundi town when ETV Bharat spoke to them.

Riding in 'Raja' Italian Couple Explores India, Visits Rajasthan's Bundi, Plans To Cover More Places (ETV Bharat)

The duo bought the autorickshaw Raja from Chengalpattu in Chennai and made some modifications before starting the tour. They plan to sell off the auto before they return to Italy.

So far they have travelled 6000 km from Chennai to Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, and Gujarat and reached Bundi. At Bundi, they visited Raniji's Bawdi, Garh Palace, and Chitrashaala and also took a trip down the city's heritage lanes.

"People here are so well-behaved. We never felt like tourists," they say. Both worked for two years and after saving enough money for the travel, reached India. "We want to know the Indian culture closely and have taken a 60-month tourist visa for the purpose," they say with a smile.

With a plan to cover 10,000 kilometres in the country this time, Jane says, "We will be here for six months. But we will be revisiting India after a year again."

On their keenness to learn about the Indian lifestyle Janie says, "So many languages ​​are spoken in the country. The more the states, the more the languages and dialects. This is fascinating and if we have to learn more about India, we would want to come back to this place every year."

On Sunday, both Adam and Jamie left for Jaipur from Bundi riding in Raja, and plan to reach their final destination Tamil Nadu after covering some states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

A paying guest operator Diksha Puravat says such tourists need to be encouraged. "They stay here for a couple of days but spread the good word in their country. That is how others will be interested to visit India. These measures promote tourism," she adds.

Narayan Mandovara, a travel photographer, says for tourists like Adam and Janie, facilities should be made better and amenities increased. "Such tourists stay in a city for two to three days and if we can offer them facilities, adhere to cleanliness and hygiene besides provide right amenities at tourist places, tourism will get a boost, which in the process will improve livelihood options for local people," he adds.