It Just Needs A Small Touch To Make This Tree 'Laugh'

Ramnagar: The Hasnewala Ped in local parlance or laughing tree in the forest of Ramnagar of Nainital in Uttarakhand starts shaking its leaves if tickled or touched by someone. If the trunk of this tree is tickled, the branches will start laughing. It's not like you hear a voice from the tree. A keen observation of the trunk reveals the reason behind the strange reaction. A small gesture of rubbing the trunk makes the entire tree, scientifically named 'Randia dumitorum', tremble.

These special trees found in the forests of Uttarakhand are also medicinally valuable and contribute immensely to environmental cleansing. The leaves, twigs, and barks of these trees are used in medicinal preparations.

The trees, also called Thanail in the local language, can be found in Chhoti Haldwani of Nainital and Ramnagar in Corbett City. This member of the Rubac genus grows at an altitude of 300 to 1,300 metres.

The leaves of the Thanail trees start trembling with a speck of touch (ETV Bharat)

Local guide Mohan Pandey said the forests of Kaladhungi, Ramnagar are world famous for their biological diversity. All kinds of trees and plants are found in these dense forests. "Unhin mein se ek pedes aisa bhi hai jisko chune par gudgudi hoti hai (If you tickle its trunk a little, its branches start moving). It is used as a medicinal proportion by the pastoralists on their animals. When lumps are formed in the udders, an application of the paste of Thanali leaves or barks heals it faster. When we bring tourists to see this tree, they are amazed by its unique reaction to humane gestures. It is also called 'Shivering Tree'," he said.

S S Maurya, professor of Botany at Ramnagar College, said this shrub-like tree is found in forests in many places. Its Hindi names are Madanfal and Thanaila Ka Ped. It is a medicinal tree. It is used to cure many diseases like asthma, colds, and burns. This tree is also found in South India and Maharashtra. Its unique case of vibration by human gestures makes it a centre of attraction for tourists. This is because of the tropic and nastic movements of trees which make them respond to external stimuli.

Ramnagar Forest Division DFO Digant Nayak said the tree is also found in the Kaladhungi and Phato ranges of Ramnagar. South-East countries are the natural habitat of the tree. It is also a medicinal plant. But very few are aware of this aspect. Its leaves start to tremble when with a small touch. December-January is its natural fruit-bearing season and it's also known as Menphal, Minda, Radha and Madanphal.