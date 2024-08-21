ETV Bharat / offbeat

Israeli Hostage Thought 'Every Night Is My Last'

By AFP

Published : Aug 21, 2024, 12:57 PM IST

Noa Argamani, one of the Israelis who were held hostage by Hamas during the October 7 attack, says during her time in captivity, she feared that every night was going to be her last. Noa was rescued by Israeli special forces on June 8 this year. She made the remarks in Japan on a visit with her father.

Israeli Noa Argamani, who was abducted with others from the Nova music festival during Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel that triggered the war, speaks during a meeting with G7 embassy representatives during a visit to Tokyo on August 21, 2024. Argamani was rescued along with three others in early June after special forces fought gun battles with Palestinian militants in central Gaza's crowded Nuseirat refugee camp area. (AFP)

Tokyo (Japan): A young Israeli woman who became emblematic of the 251 hostages seized by Hamas on October 7 said Wednesday that she thought every night in captivity would be her last.

"Every night I was falling asleep and thinking, this may be the last night of my life," Noa Argamani said in Japan on a visit with her father. "And until the moment I was (rescued)... I just did not believe that I'm still surviving," the 26-year-old said as she met with senior diplomats from G7 countries in Tokyo.

"And in this moment that I'm still sitting with you, it's a miracle that I'm here." Argamani was among those kidnapped by Hamas from the Nova music festival during the Islamists' October 7 attacks that sparked war with Israel.

A video that went viral showed her on the back of a motorbike screaming: "Don't kill me!" The video showed her boyfriend, Avinatan Or, an engineer, being led away separately. Israeli special forces freed Argamani in a raid on Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp on June 8 along with three others -- Almog Meir Jan, 22, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 41.

The Israeli military said Tuesday that it had retrieved the bodies of six hostages from tunnels in southern Gaza, at least some of whom the military said were killed in Israeli military operations. Out of 251 people taken hostage that day, 105 are still being held hostage inside the Gaza Strip, including 34 the military says are dead.

"Avinatan, my boyfriend, is still there, and we need to bring them back before it's going to be too late. We don't want to lose more people than we already lost," said Argamani.

TAGGED:

NOA ARGAMANIGAZA WARISRAEL PALESTINE CONFLICTHAMASISRAELI HOSTAGE

