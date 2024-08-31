ETV Bharat / offbeat

Israeli Boy Who Broke 3500-year-old Jar Learns How A Museum Is Piecing It Back Together

Ariel Heller, 4, helps to glue a broken clay jar during a special tour with his family after he accidentally broke another jar at the Reuben and Edith Hecht Museum in Haifa, Israel, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. The boy who accidentally broke a rare 3,500-year-old jar in an Israeli museum has been forgiven and invited back, as curators hope to turn the disaster into a teachable moment. ( AP )

Haifa (Israel): As her 4-year-old son perused the Israeli museum's ancient artifacts, Anna Geller looked away for just a moment. Then a crash sounded, a rare 3,500-year-old jar was broken on the ground, and her son stood over it, aghast.

It was just a distraction of a second, said Geller, a mother of two from the northern Israeli town of Nahariya. And the next thing I know, it's a very big boom boom behind me.

The Bronze Age jar that her son, Ariel Geller, broke last week, has been on display at the Hecht Museum in Haifa for 35 years. It was one of the only containers of its size and from that period still complete when it was discovered. It was likely used to hold wine or oil, and dates back to between 2200 and 1500 B.C.

What could be considered every parent's worst nightmare became a learning experience Friday, as the Geller family returned to the museum, which is associated with Haifa University in northern Israel. Ariel gifted the museum a clay vase of his own and was met with forgiving staff and curators.

Alex Geller said Ariel the youngest of his three children is exceptionally curious, and that the moment he heard the crash last Friday, please let that not be my child was the first thought that raced through his head.

I'm embarrassed, said Anna Geller, who said she tried desperately to calm her son down after the vase shattered. He told me he just wanted to see what was inside."

The jar was one of many artifacts exhibited out in the open, part of the Hecht Museum's vision of letting visitors explore history without glass barriers, said Inbar Rivlin, the director of the museum.

She said she wanted to use the restoration as an educational opportunity and to make sure the Gellers who curtailed their initial museum visit soon after Ariel broke the jar last week felt welcome to return.