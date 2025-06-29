ETV Bharat / offbeat

Irish Rappers Kneecap Perform Controversial Glastonbury Set

An excited crowd dance and sing as Pulp reveal themselves as the mystery band 'Patchwork', performing a surprise set on Glastonbury's main Pyramid Stage. ( AFP )

Glastonbury: Irish rap trio Kneecap aimed UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a defiant performance Saturday at Britain's Glastonbury festival, which also saw Britpop legends Pulp wow fans with a surprise show. Kneecap has made headlines in recent months with their pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel stance.

One of their members has been charged with a "terror" offence for allegedly supporting Hezbollah, leading Starmer and other politicians to call for them to be dropped from the lineup. In front of thousands of fans, many waving Palestinian flags, Kneecap led the crowd in chanting abuse about Starmer.

"Glastonbury, I'm a free man", said member Liam O'Hanna, who appeared in court earlier this month accused of having displayed a Hezbollah flag while saying "Up Hamas, Up Hezbollah" after a video resurfaced of a London concert last year. The Iran-backed Lebanese force Hezbollah and the Palestinian militant group Hamas are banned in the UK, and it is an offence to express support for them.

O'Hanna, known by his stage name Mo Chara, has denied the charge. "This situation can be quite stressful but it's minimal compared to what the Palestinian people are (facing)," said O'Hanna, wearing his trademark keffiyah. O'Hanna also gave "a shout out" to Palestine Action Group, which interior minister Yvette Cooper announced last week would become a banned group under the Terrorism Act of 2000.

Fellow band member DJ Provai wore a t-shirt dedicated to the campaign group, whose prohibition comes after its activists broke into a British Royal Air Force base and vandalised two planes.

'Playing characters'

Before Kneecap took to the stage, rap punk duo Bob Vylan led the crowd in chants of "Death, death to the IDF", a reference to the Israeli Defence Forces. Israel's embassy to the UK said it was "deeply disturbed by the inflammatory and hateful rhetoric" in a post on X following the event.

"It raises serious concerns about the normalisation of extremist language and the glorification of violence," it said, calling for festival organisers, artists and UK officials to denounce the remark. Local police said they were assessing videos of comments made by both groups to decide whether any offences may have been committed, UK media reported.

Formed in 2017, Kneecap is no stranger to controversy. To their fans they are daring provocateurs who stand up to the establishment; to their detractors they are dangerous extremists.