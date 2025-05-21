ETV Bharat / offbeat

Irani Chai To Maison Golden Tips Tea: Hyderabad's Signature Tea Culture Shines On International Tea Day

Hyderabad's Irani Chai continues to charm tea lovers, while varieties like saffron and green tea cater to evolving tastes and health preferences.

Representational image (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 21, 2025 at 4:50 PM IST

Hyderabad: There is no better time to celebrate the timeless beverage that has found its way into hearts and homes around the world than on International Tea Day. Whether it is the first thing people reach for in the morning or a comforting end to a long day, tea remains an unshakable part of daily life for many people.

In India, especially, the love for tea is unmatched. It is more than a beverage, it is a mood-lifter, a ritual, a warm thread starting conversations. Be it a bustling streetside, office breaks, or a high-profile political meeting, 'Chai' is ever-present. Presidents, Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, celebrities, and everyday workers all enjoy a cup of tea in their own way. A steaming cup of tea can unfold political deals and personal stories alike.

In Hyderabad, tea culture takes a distinctive turn with the legendary Irani Chai. Introduced by the Irani and Parsi communities, this milky, strong tea has become synonymous with the city's cultural fabric. Served alongside the very famous Osmania biscuits or flaky Samosas, Irani Chai is nostalgia served in a cup. Despite the wave of modern tea cafes, the charm of old-school Irani hotels remains irresistible.

Flavours To Suit Every Mood

From traditional dum chai to lemon, green, mint, almond, saffron, and pepper-infused blends, there is a tea for every taste and every need. Be it soothing a headache or recovering from a hangover, or simply unwinding, tea always delivers. While a roadside cup costs just Rs 7, Hyderabad's famed Niloufer Cafe offers a cup of 'Maison Golden Tips Tea' made from rare Assam leaves for Rs 1,000.

So, whether it is a quick chai at a roadside stall or a quiet moment with a fancy brew in a cafe, tea continues to be a part of daily life in Hyderabad.

