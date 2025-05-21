ETV Bharat / offbeat

Irani Chai To Maison Golden Tips Tea: Hyderabad's Signature Tea Culture Shines On International Tea Day

Hyderabad: There is no better time to celebrate the timeless beverage that has found its way into hearts and homes around the world than on International Tea Day. Whether it is the first thing people reach for in the morning or a comforting end to a long day, tea remains an unshakable part of daily life for many people.

In India, especially, the love for tea is unmatched. It is more than a beverage, it is a mood-lifter, a ritual, a warm thread starting conversations. Be it a bustling streetside, office breaks, or a high-profile political meeting, 'Chai' is ever-present. Presidents, Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, celebrities, and everyday workers all enjoy a cup of tea in their own way. A steaming cup of tea can unfold political deals and personal stories alike.

In Hyderabad, tea culture takes a distinctive turn with the legendary Irani Chai. Introduced by the Irani and Parsi communities, this milky, strong tea has become synonymous with the city's cultural fabric. Served alongside the very famous Osmania biscuits or flaky Samosas, Irani Chai is nostalgia served in a cup. Despite the wave of modern tea cafes, the charm of old-school Irani hotels remains irresistible.