Kotputli-Behror: As the world unites to celebrate International Yoga Day, the story of yoga guru Pooranmal Yadav from Rajasthan stands out. A native of Dhani Manyawali village in the Biratnagar region, Pooranmal left a job in the army and started teaching yoga to people in villages. His initiative has now taken the form of a movement, inspiring many and bringing health and balance, as well as awareness, to every doorstep.

In 2008, when Pooranmal left his job, he was uncertain how to start, but he didn’t stop and went to schools, colleges, institutions, and villages and connected more than 8 lakh people with yoga since then.

“I wanted to teach yoga and make it the mainstream of life, where the body is healthy, the mind is calm, and the soul is awakened,” he said.

Village-to-village yoga, people-to-people message

Pooranmal started the journey of yoga promotion in 2008 after getting a formal education in yoga from the Vivekananda Yoga Research Institute in Bangalore. After this, he organised free yoga camps in thousands of schools, colleges, and government and private institutions in the villages of Kotputli-Bahrod district, Jaipur, Sikar, Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, and Sriganganagar.

International Yoga Day Special: How Rajasthan Soldier Pooranmal Yadav Introduced Yoga To 8 Lakh People (ETV Bharat)

He has also taught the mantra of a healthy life to the students, youth, women and the elderly through yoga exercises such as Gumayoga, Anulom-Vilom, Kapalbhati, Bhramari, Dhyana, Om chanting, Gomukhasana, Ardhakati Chakrasana, Tadasana, etc.

‘Yoga solution to a stress-free life’

Yoga guru Pooranmal believes that the only solution to the stress, confusion and imbalance that today's youth is facing is in yoga.

“Yoga is the only medicine for all diseases. It is not sadhana; it is the search for spiritual power,” he says.

“With regular yoga, a person not only stays healthy but also develops self-confidence, patience, positive thinking and a sense of service. Mental glands like greed, anger, and ambition are automatically eliminated by yoga meditation,” he says.

His dedication is not limited to training but also organising free yoga sessions and making people aware by reaching each village. His life has become a living example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “Yoga ko Jan-Jan Tak” campaign.

International Yoga Day Special: How Rajasthan Soldier Pooranmal Yadav Introduced Yoga To 8 Lakh People (ETV Bharat)

‘Yoga se rashtra nirman ka sankalp’

On International Yoga Day, while the world is acknowledging the power of yoga, yoga practitioners like Pooranmal remind everyone that yoga is not just a one-day practice; it is a lifelong practice.

“Every day yoga, every life happiness; when every youth does yoga, then the dream of a strong India will come true,” he says.

He is not only the identity of Biratnagar but also a living pillar of the yoga movement of Rajasthan, who is inspiring the coming generations towards a healthy, balanced and cultured life.