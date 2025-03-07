Women Achievers Urge For Equal Opportunities Ahead Of International Women's Day Celebrations

Bengaluru: On the occasion of International Women's Day, women from various fields shared their views on empowerment, the challenges they face, and the steps needed to break societal barriers. Despite more than 75 years of independence, women in India continue to face gender-based discrimination, violence, and a patriarchal mindset that often restricts their opportunities. However, many are now speaking up, urging for systemic change and greater support from society.

Shweta Neeraj of Chandra Prabha Foundation spoke about the deeper meaning of International Women’s Day, stating that it is not just about celebrating women’s strength but also about advocating for gender equality. "Women already have the strength to build and sustain families, chase their dreams, and contribute to society. What they need is recognition and equal opportunities," she said.

She also urged women to be aware of legal protections like the POSH Act of 2013, which safeguards women in workplaces against harassment. "Many women are unaware that they are already empowered by law. They need to utilize these legal provisions and report issues through platforms like 'She Box,' which allows women to register complaints with district officials," she noted. She also stressed the importance of raising awareness among men, urging them to acknowledge and support women’s roles in society.

Entrepreneur Fathima Ajmal emphasized the need for awareness regarding government schemes and support systems available to women. She highlighted initiatives like Shakti and Shram Shakti, along with government-backed networking platforms that help women grow their businesses. However, she pointed out that access to professional support, mentorship, and legal guidance remains a challenge for many aspiring women entrepreneurs.

"Women need structured mentorship programs and skill development initiatives that equip them with the necessary knowledge on taxation, business registration, and compliance," she said. She also stressed the importance of integrating technology and artificial intelligence (AI) into business operations. "With AI, women entrepreneurs can connect with the corporate world more effectively, opening doors to new business opportunities," she added.

Shruti Swaroop, a writer, TEDx speaker, and entrepreneur at Embrace Consulting, stated that women’s empowerment should not be discussed only on one day but must be a year-round effort. "International Women’s Day is about acknowledging women's struggles and extending support so they can achieve their dreams," she said. She pointed out that young girls should be raised not only as homemakers but also as independent individuals with a voice of their own. "It is crucial to teach parents how to raise daughters who can assert themselves in different spheres," she added.

She encouraged women to push past societal barriers and carve their paths to progress. "Women who have succeeded must step forward as role models and help others navigate their way to success," she said. She also called on women to collaborate and support each other. "Whenever you see another woman struggling, step in to help her turn her hardships into opportunities," she urged.

While discussing the role of men in gender equality, she stressed that both men and women need to support each other to build a more inclusive society. "The world has so much to offer, but unfortunately, our system often curbs women’s potential. The more we push boundaries, the more opportunities open up," she said.

As women continue to challenge societal norms and push for equal opportunities, their voices serve as a reminder that empowerment is not just an individual journey but a collective responsibility. On this International Women’s Day, the call for systemic change, awareness, and support is louder than ever.