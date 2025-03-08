ETV Bharat / offbeat

International Women's Day: Uttar Pradesh Techies Develop 'Lipstick Gun' To Tackle Rising Violence Against Women

Gorakhpur: As the world celebrates International Women's Day 2025 on March 8, two engineering students from Uttar Pradesh have claimed to have developed a unique 'Lipstick Gun' for the safety of women.

The innovative device developed by Ishrat Khan and Srishti Srivastava, both B.Tech 2nd year students at Gorakhpur ITM Engineering College, recognizes the voice of a woman during molestation or any other emergency, the innovators said. The 'Lipstick Gun' will be able to send an immediate call and location to the police and family members.

'Lipstick Gun' developed by Gorakhpur ITM students Ishrat Khan and Srishti Srivastava (ETV Bharat)

Co-developer, Srishti Srivastava said that they have developed the 'Lipstick Gun' in view of the increasing violent incidents against women in the country and the world. This lipstick gun will not only alert the police and family in times of trouble, but will also prove helpful for self-defense, she said.

Ishrat said that the lipstick gun looks like an ordinary lipstick and has a 5 mm barrel in which 4 mm plastic and red chilli bullets are loaded.