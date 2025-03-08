International Women's Day: Uttar Pradesh Techies Develop 'Lipstick Gun' To Tackle Rising Violence Against Women

Gorakhpur: As the world celebrates International Women's Day 2025 on March 8, two engineering students from Uttar Pradesh have claimed to have developed a unique 'Lipstick Gun' for the safety of women.
The innovative device developed by Ishrat Khan and Srishti Srivastava, both B.Tech 2nd year students at Gorakhpur ITM Engineering College, recognizes the voice of a woman during molestation or any other emergency, the innovators said. The 'Lipstick Gun' will be able to send an immediate call and location to the police and family members.
Co-developer, Srishti Srivastava said that they have developed the 'Lipstick Gun' in view of the increasing violent incidents against women in the country and the world. This lipstick gun will not only alert the police and family in times of trouble, but will also prove helpful for self-defense, she said.
Ishrat said that the lipstick gun looks like an ordinary lipstick and has a 5 mm barrel in which 4 mm plastic and red chilli bullets are loaded.
“These bullets will cause a severe burning sensation in the eyes of the assailant and make him temporarily helpless which will give the woman time to escape on the spot,” Ishrat explained.
The lipstick gun worth Rs 2000 is made of special carbon fiber weighing only 50 grams with a voice module, 3 volt battery, metal pipe and a button and microphone fitted in it.
Co-developers Ishrat and Srishti demanded that the Lipstick Gun should be distributed among female students on the lines of distribution of tablets and smartphones among the students.
ITM College Director Dr. NK Singh praised the innovation of the two engineering students and said that women are moving ahead in every field.
“This is an important step in the field of women's safety. This unique project can prove to be a big step towards women's safety,” Singh said while wishing the students a bright future and assured cooperation to make this project more effective.
Singh said that the innovation cell of the college helps in furthering the research of the students and many successful experiments have been done in the past as well.
