International Women's Day: Meet Rajasthan's Rekha Mali Who Gives Dignity To Unclaimed Bodies

Rekha and her team have been performing the last rites of unclaimed bodies and giving them a dignified adieu for the past six years.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 8, 2025, 7:36 PM IST

Jaipur: This International Women's Day, the story of Rekha Mali from Nathdwara epitomises compassion and dedication. She has made an indelible mark through her selfless social service.

For the past six years, Rekha has been performing the last rites for unclaimed bodies and giving them a respectful and dignified adieu.

She decided to take on this task as she witnessed the ill-treatment meted out to an unclaimed body.

“One day I saw an unclaimed body dragged mercilessly by people. That moment changed something in me,” she says. “I decided to take it upon myself to ensure the last rites of unclaimed bodies are performed in a dignified way, and no one should be disrespected in death," she recalls.

Since the task was big and consistency was key, she formed a team and started a mission to ensure that no unclaimed body was ever neglected.

Rekha and her team have cremated over 50 unclaimed bodies so far through her organisation, Maa Tulsi Manav Seva Sansthan. They ensure every ritual is performed with respect and care. “We treat every deceased person’s body with respect as we do with our own loved ones,” she says.

Driven by a purpose of service to humanity, Rekha was consistent on the mission despite limited resources. “I want to help every needy person, no matter what the circumstances."

She says her family also supports her as she juggles managing her family and running a Saras Parlour to support her husband, who works as a driver.

Rekha’s work was even more evident during the COVID-19 pandemic as she was not only cremating unclaimed bodies but also supporting the frontline workers. She would prepare and distribute herbal decoctions, along with tea, to police officers, doctors, and sanitation workers and rations to needy families. “Even during the pandemic, when people were hesitant to touch dead bodies, my team continued to cremate unclaimed bodies,” she says.

Rekha’s ultimate goal is to serve humanity as much as she can. Looking to the future, she hopes to build an old age home for the elderly who have no one to care for them.

Rekha Mali is a shining example of courage, compassion, and dedication. On this International Women’s Day, we honour her commitment to making the world a better place, one selfless act at a time.

International Women's Day: Meet Rajasthan's Rekha Mali Who Gives Dignity To Unclaimed Bodies
International Women's Day: Meet Rajasthan's Rekha Mali Who Gives Dignity To Unclaimed Bodies (ETV Bharat)

