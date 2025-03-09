Meet INSAS-Savvy BSF Women In Combat Along India-Pak Border

Jaisalmer: Slinging INSAS rifles around their necks and clad in olive green, they carry the weight of expectation of billions, securing the border from enemy bullets. Not strangers to combat, these BSF women can be lethal to infiltrating enemies from the other side of the border in sweltering 50 degrees Celsius temperature.

The 24X7 duty along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan is fraught with manifold perils, but BSF's women troopers are ever-ready to take the battle to the enemy corridors in sunshine or rain, with desert storms at times posing dangers of blurring visions, especially when infiltrators attempt something sinister.

Their chivalry and sacrifice were in focus on the occasion of International Women's Day, which was celebrated on Saturday across the world. On the occasion, ETV Bharat talked to some of these brave women soldiers deployed in the security of the border. They shared their regimen, struggle and their unwavering dedication towards the country.

According to these women soldiers, in the last few years, there has been a big positive change in the country regarding the role of women. "Earlier there was a perception in the society that women were limited only to household work, but today they are working shoulder to shoulder with men in every field. Women are not weak now, but strong enough to match males. We are safeguarding the border in the same way as our male counterparts in every situation. Staying away from our families and children being mothers are even more difficult," a woman soldier, who requested anonymity, said.

She continued, "We are on the edge of enemy bullets and our job demands hyper-alertness day in and day out. Be it summer or winter, we are ever-ready. Only love for the country and commitment to safeguard the border are our biggest driving forces."

According to the fellow woman, a soldier posted at the border outpost, wearing the uniform brings the high point of the bride to her. "Getting the opportunity to wear a uniform like men and that too for the security of the country doubles our happiness," she said.

Tough schedule , training in torrid summer and chilly winter



After recruitment, these soldiers are given intensive training for six months to one year in various training centres of the BSF. They undergo tough drills in physical fitness, weapon handling, self-defense, tactical combat skills and law-related information. During training, they have to undergo rigorous physical tests, which include long-running, mountain climbing, horse riding, swimming and various war techniques. Women soldiers are also made proficient in the use of modern weapons and anti-terrorism operations.

Apart from this, they are also prepared for tasks like border security, smuggling prevention and crowd control in special circumstances. After completing the training, these women soldiers are deployed along sensitive borders like India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh. Here they carry out tasks like patrolling, search operations and security checks while keeping a strict vigil. In recent years, BSF has increased the number of women soldiers, so that they can play their important role shoulder to shoulder with male soldiers in protecting the borders.

"This step is a symbol of women empowerment and taking women's participation in the country's security to new heights," another woman soldier said.

Same training module as men

Women soldiers posted on the border said that they undergo the same tough training as male soldiers and are capable of facing every challenge boldly. Even though their number in BSF is less than that of male soldiers, their morale is equally high. "There is no discrimination between men and women in the force. We are doing our duty shoulder to shoulder with our fellow soldiers. We are proud that we are contributing to the security of the country's borders." a woman soldier said.



Increasing participation of women in BSF

In the last few years, the participation of women in protecting India's borders has increased. Earlier this field was considered more suitable for men, but now women are also making their presence felt in border security by passing every difficult test. BSF officials said that women soldiers are not only mentally but also physically strong. They are performing their duties with full honesty and integrity even in the most difficult circumstances.

According to these women soldiers posted on the border, there should not be a differentiation between son and daughter. They believe that women should also be given equal opportunities in every field because they are no pushovers.

'Staying away from families is difficult'

A female soldier said, "We have to stay away from our family. It's not an easy task but when we realise that we are here to protect the border of our country, then every difficulty seems easy. Our uniform is our identity and we feel proud wearing it."

According to her, breaking the male bastion is what gave her the most satisfaction. She said the change in mindset is a welcome sign as women are now allowed to do men's hard tasks.