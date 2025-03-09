Bihar Lady, Who Never Went To School, Is Now Known As 'Woman Electrician Sita Devi'

Gaya: Sita Devi from Bihar's Gaya district is a unique example of women empowerment. She learnt electrical equipment repairing techniques from her husband despite being illiterate and now not only single-handedly runs her family but is considered to be the best electrician of the area.

Known as the 'Woman Electrician Sita Devi', she can repair all kinds of faulty electrical devices at the wink of an eye, a position that people achieve after completing many years of training and academic courses.

Sita, a resident of Digghi Talab in Gaya, has proved that if you want to learn a skill, it is not always necessary to know the alphabets but what's needed is courage to pursue it.

Sita Devi repairing device (ETV Bharat)

Around 25 years back, Sita was married to Siyaram Prasad alias Sardar ji, who ran a small electrical device repairing shop on the footpath. After a few years, he fell ill, leaving the family in dire financial constraints. Soon the situation became such that the responsibility of running the house fell on Sita, who could not think of any way to raise her four children.

With financial condition deteriorating at home, Sita finally decided to take up her husband's profession and start working as an electrician. She asked her ailing husband to teach her. Siyaram Prasad, who was suffering from liver ailment and lack of eyesight, started teaching his wife the nitty-gritty of all electrical equipment. She learnt whatever her husband taught and by following his instructions, she started making electrical appliances. Sita first learnt to make bulbs, then gradually started making iron, washing machine, cooler and fan. Today, Sita is capable of repairing any kind of electrical appliance.

Sita Devi has been honoured by administration (ETV Bharat)

For the last 20 years, she has been running her household by supporting her husband and four children. Her self-confidence helped her to achieve something that most people fear to even dream about.

When Sita decided to work, her relatives and neighbours opposed her saying work of an electrician is not something that women do. Despite all the taunts, Sita stuck to her decision and now she manages to earn well. Sometimes she earns Rs 1000 and at times even Rs 1500 but even on days when she gets less, she is always happy because she has successfully stopped her family from getting ruined.

Sita Devi's shop on footpath (ETV Bharat)

"After my husband became ill I started learning from him. I would leave my children on the footpath while I worked there. Whenever I brought any electrical device to the shop, she used to return it only after repairing it," Sita said. Soon she became famous in Gaya as 'Electrician Sita Devi'.

Now, Sita visits houses to repair devices. Whenever she gets a call, she leaves for the house to repair the device. "Every woman should become self-reliant because it is only then that families are happy. I had to struggle a lot under dire circumstances. When everything was on the verge of collapse, I took over and today, I am happy about taking that bold decision. Today people address me as 'Woman Electrician Sita Devi'. It is a matter of regret that the administration gives respect but have not yet given me a shop. I have to work on the footpath throughout the year," Sita said.

Sita, who has never gone to school, left no stone unturned in educating her two daughters and two sons. One of her daughters is married, she said.

"Our mother taught us everything from walking to reading. Today I have been able to stand on my feet. We are proud of our mother because she not only managed the home in adverse circumstances but set everything right. Today we are a happy family because of our mother," Manohar, Sita's son said.

Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, former district magistrate of Gaya, lauded Sita's courage and work. She has also been honoured by the administration.