International Women in Engineering Day 2024: Celebrating The Amazing Work By Female Professionals

The day marks an appropriate tribute for the centennial of the Women's Engineering Society (WES), which was founded on June 23, 1919, and has been acknowledged by the UNESCO.
History: June 23 was officially declared a national day of advocacy for women in engineering in the United Kingdom in 2014. In just two years, this day was given UNESCO endorsement, raising awareness of it on a worldwide scale. The day was then observed internationally for the first time in 2017, establishing its status as a significant day honouring the strong contributions made by women in the engineering community.
Engineering careers: The engineering field is a worldwide one, and women engineers have access to an incredible and stimulating range of positions. In addition, engineering is a prestigious field. The work is fresh, demanding, and yields noticeable outcomes. It also strikes a wonderful balance between the creative and technical tastes.
Significance: The important contributions made by women in the field of IT engineering are highlighted on International Women in Engineering Day. It is clear from the perspectives of several sector experts that promoting an environment that is inclusive and encouraging is essential for sparking creativity and accelerating digital transformation.
Companies have shown via their programs and initiatives how important it is to have diverse leadership, mentorship, and sustainable practices in order to create a vibrant community for IT engineers. Women in the engineering sector also act as a reminder of the ongoing challenges that they must overcome, such as underrepresentation and gender bias.
We can guarantee a vibrant and just future in technology by empowering females and offering them ongoing support and growth opportunities. Honouring the accomplishments of today's female engineers opens doors for the next generation to succeed and lead in the rapidly changing tech sector.
Some Famous and Successful Female Engineers of India:
- Ayyalasomayajula Lalitha: Ayyalasomayajula Lalitha was the first woman to enroll in the engineering college in Chennai in 1940, defying gender stereotypes. After earning her electrical engineering degree in 1944, she served as an inspiration to many other female engineers.
- Ila Ghose: Ila Ghose, the first Indian woman engineer from West Bengal, founded Mahila Polytechnic in Dhaka, Bangladesh, thereby promoting women's engineering education.
- Shakuntala Bhagat: Famous civil engineer Shakuntala Bhagat established her company Quadricon, revolutionizing bridge design, and winning the 1993 Women Engineer of the Year award. Over 70 bridges have been created by her in her career.
- Leelamma George Koshie: At the age of 19, Leelamma graduated from the College of Engineering in Guindy with a degree in civil engineering in 1944. She studied municipal planning in England, broadening her horizons.
- Rajeshwari Chatterjee: Rajeshwari obtained a Ph.D. in electrical engineering in the United States thanks to her passion for science and mathematics. She became the first woman engineer in Karnataka in 1953.
- Anuradha TK: As the first female satellite project director at ISRO, Anuradha TK made history and greatly aided India's space endeavors.
- PK Thressia: PK Thressia became the first woman in India to hold the prestigious position of chief engineer in a public works department after graduating from COE Guindy in 1944.
- Sudhira Das: Women's Polytechnic was established in Bhubaneswar by Sudhira Das, the first female engineer in Odisha, to give women access to technical education.
- Tessy Thomas: In 1988, Tessy Thomas demonstrated her remarkable engineering skills and commitment to India's defense by playing a crucial part in the ballistic missile design process at DRDO.