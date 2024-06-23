International Women in Engineering Day 2024: Celebrating The Amazing Work By Female Professionals

The day marks an appropriate tribute for the centennial of the Women's Engineering Society (WES), which was founded on June 23, 1919, and has been acknowledged by the UNESCO.

History: June 23 was officially declared a national day of advocacy for women in engineering in the United Kingdom in 2014. In just two years, this day was given UNESCO endorsement, raising awareness of it on a worldwide scale. The day was then observed internationally for the first time in 2017, establishing its status as a significant day honouring the strong contributions made by women in the engineering community.

Engineering careers: The engineering field is a worldwide one, and women engineers have access to an incredible and stimulating range of positions. In addition, engineering is a prestigious field. The work is fresh, demanding, and yields noticeable outcomes. It also strikes a wonderful balance between the creative and technical tastes.

Significance: The important contributions made by women in the field of IT engineering are highlighted on International Women in Engineering Day. It is clear from the perspectives of several sector experts that promoting an environment that is inclusive and encouraging is essential for sparking creativity and accelerating digital transformation.

Companies have shown via their programs and initiatives how important it is to have diverse leadership, mentorship, and sustainable practices in order to create a vibrant community for IT engineers. Women in the engineering sector also act as a reminder of the ongoing challenges that they must overcome, such as underrepresentation and gender bias.

We can guarantee a vibrant and just future in technology by empowering females and offering them ongoing support and growth opportunities. Honouring the accomplishments of today's female engineers opens doors for the next generation to succeed and lead in the rapidly changing tech sector.

Some Famous and Successful Female Engineers of India: