International Women’s Day 2025: Dr Param Saini Dedicates Her Life To Punjab After 30 Years Of Global Service

Ludhiana: Women's Day is being celebrated worldwide, highlighting the achievements of women and addressing the struggles of those left behind in society. Among the many inspiring women making a difference is Dr Param Saini, who is providing psychology training to the Punjab Police.

Dr Saini has been organising training camps and has so far trained hundreds of police officers on how to assist mentally distressed children and elderly individuals. She is also a founding member of the Rotary Club and currently runs the Rotary Club Ludhiana Harmony, which has over 23 members actively engaged in social service.

How It Started

Dr Param Saini dedicates herself to serving the people of Punjab. (ETV Bharat))

Dr Param Saini's father was a professor at PAU. After completing her 12th standard, she moved to the United States for higher studies, where she earned a PhD in Psychology. She dedicated 30 years of her career to serving people in America and also worked in African and South American countries, addressing issues such as domestic violence and rape cases.

Seeing the growing number of psychological issues worldwide, she actively organised awareness camps and provided treatment to victims. For the past 12 years, she has been working in Punjab. Dr. Saini has also been elected as the Assistant Governor of the Rotary Club twice.

Achievements and Awards

Dr Param Saini receives an award for her outstanding service. (ETV Bharat)

Dr Saini has received several prestigious awards, including the Best Club President Award, the Award of Excellence, and the Hygiene Management Manufacturer Distributing Sanitary Pads Award.

Through the Global Grant Project, valued at approximately $97,000, she facilitated free surgeries for over 500 patients last year. She is also a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellowship.

Training Punjab Police

Dr Saini provides specialised training to Punjab Police on handling cases of domestic violence, child abuse, and rape. A global motivational speaker, she frequently conducts training sessions in schools and colleges. Her contributions to education and healthcare are remarkable, having organised hundreds of medical camps across Punjab, where over 6,000 patients have been examined, and more than 500 individuals with serious illnesses have undergone surgery.

A Lifelong Commitment to Service

Committed to social service, Dr Param Saini continues to make a difference in Punjab. (ETV Bharat)

Dr Saini's mission has always been to help as many people as possible. She strongly believes that women can achieve anything. "Even today, I live in my father's house and continue serving society alone. At the age of 70, I still actively participate in camps and train the police," she said.

Message to Women

Dr Param Saini shared her realisation that issues like domestic violence and relationship disputes are prevalent in India. "Initially, I thought these cases were fewer in India, but after researching, I found that India ranks among the top countries for rape cases. This prompted me to return and serve my people. I began working on psychological training for police personnel, helping them understand the complexities of cases involving rape survivors," she said.

On Women's Day, she urged women worldwide to be confident and self-reliant. "Women do not need to depend on anyone. They should contribute as much as they can to society," she added.

