International Translation Day: Recognising Crucial Role of Translators And Interpreters Globally

International Translation Day, celebrated annually on September 30th, serves as a global celebration dedicated to recognizing the invaluable contributions of translators and interpreters in bridging linguistic and cultural divides.

September 30 feast of St. Jerome (Father Of Translation)

St. Jerome was a priest from North-eastern Italy, who is known mostly for his endeavour of translating most of the Bible into Latin from the Greek manuscripts of the New Testament. He also translated parts of the Hebrew Gospel into Greek. He was of Illyrian ancestry and his native tongue was the Illyrian dialect. He learned Latin in school and was fluent in

Greek and Hebrew, which he picked up from his studies and travels. Jerome died near Bethlehem on 30 September 420. The date to celebrate translators was chosen in honour of St. Jerome. Thus, on 24 May 2017, the General Assembly adopted resolution 71/288 on the role of language professionals in connecting nations and fostering peace, understanding and development, and declared 30 September as International Translation Day.

International Translation Day 2024: Theme “Translation, an art worth protecting”.

The theme of ITD 2024 calls for us to protect translation as an art, protect copyright and related rights, and protect our livelihoods, thereby ensuring the future and sustainability of our profession.

Multilingualism, a core value of the UN

Languages, with their complex implications for identity, communication, social integration, education and development, are of strategic importance for people and the planet. There is growing awareness that languages play a vital role in development, in ensuring cultural diversity and intercultural dialogue, but also in attaining quality education for all and strengthening cooperation, in building inclusive knowledge societies and preserving cultural heritage, and in mobilizing political will for applying the benefits of science and technology to sustainable development.

An essential factor in harmonious communication among peoples, multilingualism is also regarded by the United Nations General Assembly as a core value of the Organization. Promoting tolerance, and multilingualism ensures effective and increased participation of all in the Organization’s work, as well as greater effectiveness, better performance and improved transparency.

Translation at the UN

The United Nations is one of the world's largest employers of language professionals. Several hundred language staff work in UN offices in New York, Geneva, Vienna and Nairobi, or at the United Nations regional commissions in Addis Ababa, Bangkok, Beirut, Geneva and Santiago. Translators are one type of language professionals employed at the UN.

UN language specialists include:

Editorial and desktop publishing assistants

Editors

Interpreters

Précis-writers

Production editors and desktop publishers

Translators

Verbatim reporters

10 high-paying languages for translators

Here are 10 of the high-paying languages for translators and jobs associated that pay over $50,000 per year with each one,

German: German translators who are interested in international business have plenty of opportunities to secure a job. The average salary for this position is $53,588 per year,

although this may vary depending on your skill set, experience and qualifications.

Mandarin: As one of the fastest-growing languages in the world, Mandarin is an excellent choice for those looking to learn a language to expand their career opportunities. On

average, foreign exchange traders earn $73,156 per year.

Arabic: Learning Arabic can open up a wide range of well-paid translation opportunities. Many startups, companies and investors seek translators who can speak both Arabic and

English to complete business transactions. Special agents earn an average of $71,957 per year.

French: Professionals looking to travel or work in an academic setting might benefit from learning French. This is because the demand for French translators continues to increase as more and more students choose to study at French universities. The average base salary for this position is $81,540 per year.

Japanese: A popular language in the business world, many people consider Japanese an easy language to learn and an important language in many sectors of the global economy. On average, tutors earn $54,324 per year.

Hindi: Hindi is one of the most widely spoken foreign languages and a great option for professionals looking to expand their career opportunities. On average, a subject matter expert earns $96,539 per year.

Spanish: As Spanish becomes a more popular language in the U.S. and other parts of the world, learning how to speak it fluently can help you increase your earning potential in a wide variety of career fields

Italian: Learning Italian is a great choice for professionals who want to improve their career opportunities in business, law, healthcare and finance. With an average salary of $57,631 per year and plenty of travel perks, this job is perfect for individuals who love to plan vacations and organize itineraries.

Russian: There is a high demand for Russian translators in the finance, business and trade industries. It's also an important language for individuals interested in exploring careers in politics and international affairs. These U.S. representatives earn an average of $89,619 per year.

Portuguese: Considered the fastest-growing language after English, Portuguese is an important language for many professionals in business and science. Professionals who work as BPO executives earn an average salary of $242,179 per year.

How Machine Translation Affects the Translator Job?

The widespread use of machine translation technology has definitely affected the job of human translators in recent years. While machine translation systems have improved significantly, they still cannot fully replicate the accuracy and nuances of human translation. Therefore, there is still a need for skilled human translators to produce high-quality translations, especially for complex or specialized content.

Careers in languages and translations in India

The language translation industry in India has been growing rapidly. There is a huge demand for Indian and foreign language translators, both in the private and public sectors. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in the translation business is expected to grow by 20 per cent by 2029.

Despite the entry of AI in the field, there is a need for human translators. Due to Digital Transformation in India, more people in India want to read content in their regional languages. Almost 90% of Internet users prefer to consume regional content before making online purchases. Even product labels have instructions written in regional languages.

Educational requirements for language Translators

Language courses are one of the popular courses in India. A degree or diploma in a regional language along with qualifications in software programming or Information Technology is needed to become a Language Translator Those with university degrees in language translations may stand a better chance of getting the right jobs.