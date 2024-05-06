International Tell Your Crush Day - Opening About Person Whom You Had a Crush On

Hyderabad: Since 2007, May 7 has been celebrated as International Tell Your Crush Day. The celebration hatched out of the simple and honest desire to see more people open up about what they feel.

Every day people fall in love, but how many keep their crush to themselves because of fear of rejection? The International Society for the Appreciation of Crushes recommends you "take a deep breath and be confident in knowing that you're sharing your crushes along with crush devotees around the world."

Every individual at some point in their lives, had a crush on somebody. The international Tell Your Crush Day celebrates shedding our inhibition and opening up about the person whom you had a crush on.

Some of the Famous Celebrity First Crush Stories from Bollywood:

Shah Rukh Khan: The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan once said in an interview that his first crush was Gauri Khan, who later became his wife, his one and only crush in his life. "She was 14 then, and I was 18. I met her at a party (in Delhi). She was the first girl, who spoke to me for more than three seconds. I was so encouraged by her gesture that,” Shah Rukh Khan told a Hindi news channel.

Deepika Padukone- Leonardo DiCaprio: Deepika Padukone revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio was her crush. She had posters of her favourite star on her bedroom walls. The actress had even shared a picture of her bedroom's wall on her Instagram handle.

Kareena Kapoor Khan -Rahul Roy: Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed her crush in a dance reality show. Kareena revealed that she liked Rahul Roy in her childhood and watched 'Aashiqui' eight times for him.

Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor: During a round table, when Alia was quizzed about her first crush on a celebrity, Alia said, "Ranbir." The actress revealed that as a kid she used to stare at his pictures.

Shraddha Kapoor-Hrithik Roshan: Shraddha Kapoor confessed in an interview that she was a crazy fan of Hrithik Roshan. She had his posters in her room, on her wall. She even had slam books that had magazine cut-outs. She further added that she could not get over ]Kaho Na Pyar Hai'.

Kartik Aaryan- Kareena Kapoor Khan: Kartik Aaryan in an interaction with a tabloid said that he had a crush on Kareena Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor: Arjun Kapoor's first crush was Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Ayushmann Khurrana: In an interview, Ayushmaan revealed that actor Preity Zinta was his school-time celebrity crush. "My friend used to have her poster in his room, even though it was considered uncool to flaunt actors' posters on your wall. She was also the first celebrity I interviewed live on TV. It was quite surreal," Khurrana had revealed.

Kareena Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor's crush on Hollywood superstar Leonardo Dicaprio has never died. Kareena Kapoor admitted her crush openly and she said she fell for him after she saw Leonardo's iconic film, Titanic.

Salman Khan: Salman Khan declared that he had a huge crush on Bollywood actress Hema Malini.

Cricketers and their first crush:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni: Asked about his first crush, the legendary stumper revealed that he had played on a girl named Swati, and asked the crowd not to tell it to his wife Sakshi. The cricketer said that the last time he had seen the girl who was his first crush, was back in 1999 when he was in the 12th standard.

Virat Kohli: Virat’s first celebrity crush wasn’t his wife. When Virat was asked about his celebrity crush in an interview, he spoke about his secret crush on a Hollywood celebrity Penelope Cruz.

Rohit Sharma: Megan Fox and Blake Lively: Rohit has a crush on more than one actress. Among the Hollywood divas, Rohit finds Megan Fox and Blake Lively attractive.

KL Rahul: The Karnataka batter has a crush on Hollywood actress and singer Scarlett Johansson. He revealed it in a fun conversation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)