International Sign Language Day 2024: Sign Up For Sign Language Rights

According to the World Federation of the Deaf, there are more than 70 million deaf people in the world. About 80 per cent of them are from developing countries. They use about 300 different sign languages. UN defines Sign languages as fully-fledged natural languages, structurally distinct from the spoken languages. September 23 is observed as International Sign Language Day to promote linguistic and cultural diversity. This day will also help to raise awareness of how much sign language is necessary for the lives of deaf people.

Background: This celebration arises from the 2017 UN General Assembly Resolution A/RES/72/16, which recognises September 23rd as the International Day of Sign Languages. As per the UN, the resolution establishing the day acknowledges that early access to sign language and services in sign language, including quality education available in sign language, is vital to the growth and development of the deaf individual and critical to the achievement of the internationally agreed development goals.

Why September 23?: The choice of 23 September commemorates the date that the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) was established in 1951.

History: Sign Language Day was celebrated for the first time in 2018 as part of the International Week of the Deaf. Since then, every September 23rd is celebrated as Sign Language Day.

Significance: The UN General Assembly has proclaimed September 23 as the International Day of Sign Languages to raise awareness of the importance of sign language in the full realisation of the human rights of people who are deaf.

World Federation of the Deaf (WFD): The World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) is one of the oldest international organisations of persons with disabilities in the world. Recognising that deaf people throughout the globe face barriers to full accessibility, equal human rights, and participation in policymaking decisions that affect them, the WFD was established in Rome, Italy on September 23, 1951. The WFD has collaborated with the United Nations (UN) and its agencies since the late 1950s. Today, their Ordinary Members represent 125 countries across five continents.