International Plastic Bag Free Day 2024: Let's Come Up With Sustainable Alternatives

Hyderabad: On July 3, the world observes International Plastic Bag Free Day. The goal of the day is to raise awareness of the significance of recycling and composting plastic trash as well as the zero-tolerance policy against plastic pollution.

Plastic bags are easy to use but harm the environment. They take a long time to break down, ending up in soil and water, hurting nature and sea creatures. They block drains, mess with recycling, and pollute rivers.

History:

On July 3rd, 2008, Zero Waste Europe launched a campaign aimed at addressing the problem of single-use plastic bags. Afterwards, in 2015, the European Union adopted guidelines with the aim of reducing the use of single-use plastic bags. As time went on, the movement gained a lot of momentum and many nations implemented plastic bag bans. Today, this day has developed into an international celebration that is observed by many nations.

The Harmful Effects of Plastic Bags:

Environmental effects:

Plastic bags are bad for the environment because they last a long time and cause pollution and litter. When not disposed of properly, they can harm land, water, and sea life. Animals often mistake them for food or get stuck in them, leading to serious injuries or death. This disrupts ecosystems and affects many species.

Health risks:

Plastic bags can harm both people and environment. They can release harmful chemicals when exposed to sunlight, affecting soil and water. As they break down, they turn into microplastics, which can be eaten by animals and humans, potentially causing health problems. By knowing these risks, we can make better choices to lessen the damage caused by plastic bags.

Steps to Cut Down on the Use of Plastic Bags: