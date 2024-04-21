International Mother Earth Day - 'Planet vs. Plastics'

Hyderabad: International Mother Earth Day provides an opportunity to raise global public awareness of the challenges to the well-being of the planet and all the life it supports. The Day also recognises a collective responsibility, as called for in the 1992 Rio Declaration, to promote harmony with nature and the Earth, to achieve a just balance among the economic, social and environmental needs of the present and future generations of humanity.

The UN General Assembly designated 22 April as International Mother Earth Day through a resolution adopted in 2009. The UN website explains that the idea of 'Mother Earth' is used because it 'reflects the interdependence that exists among human beings, other living species and the planet we all inhabit'.

Background of the Mother Earth Day: The history of International Mother Earth Day began long before its official establishment by the United Nations in 2009. This day’s roots can be traced to significant environmental milestones and awareness movements. It all started with Rachel Carson’s ground-breaking book 'Silent Spring' in 1962, which played a pivotal role in raising public awareness about environmental issues and the impact of pollution on living organisms and human health.

The concept of Earth Day itself was born out of a massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, California, in 1969. Inspired by the energy of student anti-war protests, Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin envisioned a day to educate the public about the environment. With Denis Hayes's help, they organised the first Earth Day on April 22, 1970. This event resulted in 20 million Americans taking to the streets.

This massive movement led to significant political outcomes, including the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the passage of ground-breaking environmental legislation such as the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act. The momentum continued to grow, and by 1990, Earth Day had become a global event, mobilising 200 million people in 141 countries. This worldwide participation helped bring environmental issues onto the world stage, paving the way for further international environmental summits and discussions, such as the 1992 United Nations Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro. This summit was instrumental in fostering a global dialogue on sustainable development and environmental protection. Recognising the need for a global perspective on environmental care, the United Nations officially established International Mother Earth Day in 2009.

Planet Vs. Plastic: As we observe the 54th Earth Day on April 22 2024, the theme, 'Planet vs. Plastics', aims to raise awareness of the harms of plastic pollution for human and planetary health. Over 50 countries, including the United Kingdom, have called for an end to plastic pollution by 2040. Over the past 60 years, around eight billion tons of plastic has been produced, according to a recent study in the journal Science Advances. 90.5 per cent of which has not been recycled. As a result, this year's Earth Day theme 'Planet vs. Plastic' demands a 60 per cent reduction in the production of all plastics by 2040. Organisers have suggested that people could volunteering for a clean-up event or learn more about the damage done by plastic pollution.

How tiny plastic particles are polluting our soil?

In 1950, the world produced just two million tons of plastic. We now produce over 450 million tons

Half of all plastics ever manufactured have been made in the last 15 years

Production is expected to double by 2050

More than one million plastic water bottles are sold every minute

Every year, about 11 million tons of plastic waste escapes into the ocean

Only 9 per cent of plastics ever produced has been recycled

Plastics often contain additives that can extend the life of products, with some estimates ranging to at least 400 years to break down

Health Effects of Microplastics

Microplastics are small plastic pieces less than five millimeters long which can be harmful to the ocean and aquatic life. Microplastics come from a variety of sources, including from larger plastic debris that degrades into smaller and smaller pieces. In addition, microbeads, a type of microplastic, are very tiny pieces of manufactured polyethylene plastic that are added as exfoliants to health and beauty products, such as some cleansers and toothpastes. These tiny particles easily pass through water filtration systems and end up in the ocean and Great Lakes, posing a potential threat to aquatic life.

Things we can do to help protect the Earth

Reduce, reuse, and recycle. Cut down on what you throw away. Follow the three 'R's' to conserve natural resources and landfill space

Volunteer. Volunteer for clean-ups in your community. You can get involved in protecting your watershed, too

Educate. When you further your own education, you can help others understand the importance and value of our natural resources

Conserve water. The less water you use, the less runoff and wastewater that eventually end up in the ocean

Shop wisely. Buy less plastic and bring a reusable shopping bag

Use long-lasting light bulbs. Energy efficient light bulbs reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Also flip the light switch off when you leave the room

Plant a tree. Trees provide food and oxygen. They help save energy, clean the air, and help combat climate change

Don't send chemicals into the waterways. Choose non-toxic chemicals in the home and office

Walking and biking are obvious ways to reduce greenhouse gases. Plus you'll get some good cardio and burn some calories while you do it

Eat sustainable foods choosing food from farmers that aim to conserve the natural resources and have as little impact on the land as possible. But even buying as much as you can from local farmers makes a different

Climate change, man-made changes to nature as well as crimes that disrupt biodiversity, such as deforestation, land-use change, intensified agriculture and livestock production or the growing illegal wildlife trade, can accelerate the speed of destruction of the planet. Ecosystems support all life on Earth. The healthier our ecosystems are, the healthier the planet – and its people. Restoring our damaged ecosystems will help to end poverty, combat climate change and prevent mass extinction. But we will only succeed if everyone plays a part.