International Lifeguard Appreciation Day - Honouring Those Who Save Lives

Hyderabad: The International Lifeguard Appreciation Day is celebrated on July 31. It's about honouring these professionals who keep you safe while enjoying a dip in a pool facility or at the beach.
Lifeguards dedicate their time to saving lives and enabling a safe environment for swimmers. The first event took place in 2020 and was initiated by Ellis & Associates, an organization that focuses on aquatic safety and risk management. Lifeguards diligently dedicate not only their time but lives to enabling a safe environment for swimmers. They instruct and keep a constant watch on guests to prevent injury and rescue them from life-threatening accidents.
History of Lifeguard Appreciation Day
The first celebration of Lifeguard Appreciation Day was in 2020. Ellis & Associates, an organisation that focuses on aquatic safety and risk management, founded the day on July 31, 2020, to increase appreciation and awareness about the relentless efforts of lifeguards in making pool facilities safe for their users.
The lifeguard profession became a necessity as a result of the increasing number of deaths and injuries recorded in aquatic facilities more than a century ago. Swimming became popular in 19th century America, where recreational facilities sprung up everywhere. But the more they opened the more drowning incidents took place in those facilities. Around 1,000 people reportedly drown yearly. To curtail these accidents, resorts installed lifelines in their pools but unfortunately, they were either too difficult to grab by users or not seen quickly enough. Although a rescue board was installed thereafter, it still didn’t adequately serve its purpose.
Facts About Lifeguards:
Lifeguards help keep swimmers safe: Lifeguards play an integral role in keeping poolgoers and beachgoers safe. Swimming is an activity that carries many risks, and lifeguards are trained to recognise and respond to potential dangers, ensuring the protection of those in the water.
Lifeguards help promote healthy lifestyles: Swimming promotes overall health and fitness, so having lifeguards around can encourage people to get out in the sun and stay active. Lifeguards also provide a source of encouragement for learning how to swim, which will help develop skills for physical health as well as mental.
Lifeguards bring peace of mind: Knowing that a lifeguard is on duty can be invaluable when it comes to swimming safety. Parents don't have to worry about their children being alone or getting into danger while they are away from them, as long as there's a lifeguard on duty. This peace of mind is also helpful for those who just want to spend a day at the beach or pool without worrying about what could go wrong.
Honourable services are worth appreciating: All professions need to be appreciated. However, honourable ones like the lifeguard profession deserve to be celebrated.
Lifeguard Appreciation Day timeline
1897: The Rescue Can is Created. Captain Henry Sheffield invents the rescue can, a predecessor of the rescue buoy
1912: Lifesaving Services are Organised. The Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) organises lifesaving services
1914: Volunteer Lifesaving is Established. The American Red Cross Volunteer Life Saving Corps is established to train swimmers in lifesaving and C.P.R
1925: A Heroic Life Saving Deed. Duke Kahanamoku rescues over 10 people from drowning using only his surfboard
1935: The Peterson Tube is Invented. The rescue tube, popularly known as the Peterson Tube, is designed by Pete Peterson.
1950: Mouth-to-Mouth Breathing is Adopted. The technique is adopted to save drowning victims.
2020: The Day is Celebrated. International Lifeguard Appreciation Day is first organized by Ellis & Associates
Key Lifeguard Facts
- Every year, lifeguards prevent 10,000 or more people from drowning
- An estimated 4,000 people drown to death in the United States each year
- Only 1 per cent of drowning deaths take place under lifeguard watch
- Over 80 per cent of beach rescues are caused by rip currents
- The average hourly wage for a lifeguard is between $10.00 and $15
- A lifeguard in most places has to be at least fifteen years old
How to Observing Lifeguard Appreciation Day
Express Gratitude: A simple 'thank you' can mean a lot to these hardworking professionals
Give a Gift: Consider presenting lifeguards with small tokens of appreciation, such as sunscreen, water bottles, or gift cards
Organize a Celebration: Host a small gathering or party to honour the lifeguards in your community
Spread Awareness: Use social media to educate others about the importance of lifeguards and water safety. Follow Pool and Beach Rules.