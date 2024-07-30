ETV Bharat / offbeat

International Lifeguard Appreciation Day - Honouring Those Who Save Lives

Hyderabad: The International Lifeguard Appreciation Day is celebrated on July 31. It's about honouring these professionals who keep you safe while enjoying a dip in a pool facility or at the beach.

Lifeguards dedicate their time to saving lives and enabling a safe environment for swimmers. The first event took place in 2020 and was initiated by Ellis & Associates, an organization that focuses on aquatic safety and risk management. Lifeguards diligently dedicate not only their time but lives to enabling a safe environment for swimmers. They instruct and keep a constant watch on guests to prevent injury and rescue them from life-threatening accidents.

History of Lifeguard Appreciation Day

The first celebration of Lifeguard Appreciation Day was in 2020. Ellis & Associates, an organisation that focuses on aquatic safety and risk management, founded the day on July 31, 2020, to increase appreciation and awareness about the relentless efforts of lifeguards in making pool facilities safe for their users.

The lifeguard profession became a necessity as a result of the increasing number of deaths and injuries recorded in aquatic facilities more than a century ago. Swimming became popular in 19th century America, where recreational facilities sprung up everywhere. But the more they opened the more drowning incidents took place in those facilities. Around 1,000 people reportedly drown yearly. To curtail these accidents, resorts installed lifelines in their pools but unfortunately, they were either too difficult to grab by users or not seen quickly enough. Although a rescue board was installed thereafter, it still didn’t adequately serve its purpose.

Facts About Lifeguards:

Lifeguards help keep swimmers safe: Lifeguards play an integral role in keeping poolgoers and beachgoers safe. Swimming is an activity that carries many risks, and lifeguards are trained to recognise and respond to potential dangers, ensuring the protection of those in the water.

Lifeguards help promote healthy lifestyles: Swimming promotes overall health and fitness, so having lifeguards around can encourage people to get out in the sun and stay active. Lifeguards also provide a source of encouragement for learning how to swim, which will help develop skills for physical health as well as mental.

Lifeguards bring peace of mind: Knowing that a lifeguard is on duty can be invaluable when it comes to swimming safety. Parents don't have to worry about their children being alone or getting into danger while they are away from them, as long as there's a lifeguard on duty. This peace of mind is also helpful for those who just want to spend a day at the beach or pool without worrying about what could go wrong.

Honourable services are worth appreciating: All professions need to be appreciated. However, honourable ones like the lifeguard profession deserve to be celebrated.

Lifeguard Appreciation Day timeline

1897: The Rescue Can is Created. Captain Henry Sheffield invents the rescue can, a predecessor of the rescue buoy