International Lace Day: Honouring Rich History And Versatility Of Lace

International Lace Day is celebrated annually on the last Saturday of September. This year it falls on 28th September. This day honors the rich history and versatility of lace, which has been used for centuries in a wide range of applications, from fashionable clothing to home decor items. It is a day to pay tribute to the timeless and ever-fashionable art of lacemaking.
Human culture is a detailed and connected mix of traditions that have lasted for a long time. One of these enduring traditions, completely adopted from different cultures worldwide, is lace-making. Lace is thought to have started in the early 1500s, but its exact origin and creator are unknown. The first lace pattern books appeared in the mid-16th century, and by the late 1500s, lace was as popular as other luxury fabrics.
India’s largest lace industry concentrated in Andhra Pradesh in general and occupied main place in both West and East Godavari districts. Recently The famed Narasapur crochet lace craft has got the Geographical Indications (GI) tag, giving a new lease of life to the dying craft in the Godavari region of Andhra Pradesh.
What is Lace ?/ About Lace: a luxury textile
Lace is a delicate fabric crafted from yarn or thread, distinguished by its open designs and patterns achieved through various methods. Originally fashioned from silk and linen, lace is now made from both cotton thread and synthetic fibers. It serves as a decorative fabric for both clothing and home decor items, enhancing their beauty and elegance. Traditionally seen as a luxury textile, lace is renowned for its intricate creation, which requires both time and expertise.
The word "lace" comes from Middle English and Old French, both from the Latin laqueus, meaning noose. Historians can't pinpoint its exact start, but it evolved from other textile techniques. Lace became popular in the late sixteenth century, used to decorate homes and clothing, especially by royalty and nobility, who wore lace collars to show their high status.
It remained popular in Europe until the late 1700s, with Italy, France, and Belgium known for their high-quality handmade lace. The Industrial Revolution introduced new machines that made lace faster and cheaper, making it more available to everyone.
Various Ways Of Using Lace:
Lace is used in various ways, such as for clothing, home decorations, and crafts. It adds beauty and elegance to many things.
- Bridal wear: Lace is commonly used in wedding dresses and veils because it's see- through. It's usually placed on top of solid fabrics like silk or satin to highlight its design.
- Lace trim: Lace is a decorative trim used on clothes and home items such as towels and curtains, adding a patterned edge.
- Lace collars and shawls: In the sixteenth century, lace with its open weave became popular for royal collars and was also used to make stylish shawls or scarves as accessories.
- Curtains and drapes: Lace window treatments are decorative while, not very good for privacy or blocking light.
- Lingerie: Lace is commonly used to decorate underwear, often combined with silk or used alone.
Lace Fabric Care:
Lace is made from different materials, so it's important to know what it's made of and how to care for it. Since lace designs are open, they need to be handled gently. Most lace should be washed by hand in cold water with a gentle soap, without twisting or wringing the fabric. If you choose to use a washing machine, put the lace in a mesh bag to protect it.
How does lace fabric impact the environment?
The effect on the environment when making lace changes depending on what materials are used. Making lace from silk is better for the environment compared to using synthetic materials that cause pollution. Whether producing cotton or linen, it's important to use environmentally friendly methods. Natural materials like cotton or linen can be safe if not treated with harmful chemicals or dyes. Opting for organic products made from natural fibers like silk, cotton, or linen is a better choice for the environment compared to synthetic lace.