International Lace Day: Honouring Rich History And Versatility Of Lace

International Lace Day is celebrated annually on the last Saturday of September. This year it falls on 28th September. This day honors the rich history and versatility of lace, which has been used for centuries in a wide range of applications, from fashionable clothing to home decor items. It is a day to pay tribute to the timeless and ever-fashionable art of lacemaking.

Human culture is a detailed and connected mix of traditions that have lasted for a long time. One of these enduring traditions, completely adopted from different cultures worldwide, is lace-making. Lace is thought to have started in the early 1500s, but its exact origin and creator are unknown. The first lace pattern books appeared in the mid-16th century, and by the late 1500s, lace was as popular as other luxury fabrics.

India’s largest lace industry concentrated in Andhra Pradesh in general and occupied main place in both West and East Godavari districts. Recently The famed Narasapur crochet lace craft has got the Geographical Indications (GI) tag, giving a new lease of life to the dying craft in the Godavari region of Andhra Pradesh.

What is Lace ?/ About Lace: a luxury textile

Lace is a delicate fabric crafted from yarn or thread, distinguished by its open designs and patterns achieved through various methods. Originally fashioned from silk and linen, lace is now made from both cotton thread and synthetic fibers. It serves as a decorative fabric for both clothing and home decor items, enhancing their beauty and elegance. Traditionally seen as a luxury textile, lace is renowned for its intricate creation, which requires both time and expertise.

The word "lace" comes from Middle English and Old French, both from the Latin laqueus, meaning noose. Historians can't pinpoint its exact start, but it evolved from other textile techniques. Lace became popular in the late sixteenth century, used to decorate homes and clothing, especially by royalty and nobility, who wore lace collars to show their high status.

It remained popular in Europe until the late 1700s, with Italy, France, and Belgium known for their high-quality handmade lace. The Industrial Revolution introduced new machines that made lace faster and cheaper, making it more available to everyone.