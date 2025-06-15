'Father Of 1500 Orphans And 226 Homeless Children': Dr Bhardwaj Fosters One Of The World's Largest Families

Bharatpur: Dr BM Bhardwaj may be a doctor or social worker by profession, but his identity is something else. Hundreds of children and thousands of orphaned people call him 'Papa'. His name has been mentioned in the father column of the Aadhar cards of about 1500 abandoned and forsaken people.

Dr Bhardwaj's name is also recorded as 'father' in the birth certificates and school records of about 226 homeless children. This relationship is not by blood, but by compassion, service and determination. He founded 'Apna Ghar Ashram', and created one of the world's largest families in its premises. Here, more than 6,000 people live together under one roof, and they all call Dr Bhardwaj 'Papa' and his wife Dr Madhuri Bhardwaj as 'Mummy'.

Dr BM Bhardwaj's 'Apna Ghar Ashram' (ETV Bharat)

One doctor, one father: Dr BM Bhardwaj's 'Apna Ghar Ashram' is located in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. This ashram is counted among the largest human families in the world today. The 6,000 people belonging to different religions, castes and languages live with peace and harmony here. The centrepiece of this family is Dr. BM Bhardwaj and his life partner Dr. Madhuri Bhardwaj, who had given new life, and new identity and a respectable place in society.

Dr Bhardwaj says that for him fatherhood is not just a position, it is also a responsibility, which he has fulfilled with full dedication. When orphaned children come to 'Apna Ghar Ashram', they not only get shelter but also a family, a large and reassuring one indeed. After they join, the doctor gets his name recorded in the father's column in the school records of these children and also their Aadhar cards.

Rehabilitated orphans at Dr BM Bhardwaj's 'Apna Ghar Ashram' (ETV Bharat)

Naming 1500 abandoned people: Dr Bhardwaj's humanity is evident from how he has adopted about 1500 people, who were either mentally ill or were found abandoned on the road. He said that while getting the Aadhar cards for all these people, he had written his name in the 'father' column. He believes that being a father does not mean being a blood relation alone. Taking care of someone, guiding and protecting them is what is truly being a 'father'.

Dr Bhardwaj said that such ideal thinking made him an extraordinary human being out of an ordinary doctor. At the same time, Dr Madhuri Bhardwaj said that both of them had taken the responsibility of caring for the orphans together. "As long as we are alive, we will keep taking care of this family. We will try our best to keep this ashram running like this even after us. More than 6,000 people live in 'Apna Ghar Ashram', who call them Papa and Mummy respectively.

Rehabilitated orphans at Dr BM Bhardwaj's 'Apna Ghar Ashram' (ETV Bharat)

Apna Ghar Ashram in Bharatpur is not any other concrete building but a place of lives bustling with love and compassion for those abandoned by the rest of the world. Here not only food and accommodation are arranged for all of them, but there is also a facility for medical treatment, education, entertainment and rehabilitation. Doctor Bhardwaj and his wife personally communicate with every member of this family every morning. They not only enquire about the problems from everyone, but also solve them themselves.