ETV Bharat / offbeat

International Dwarfism Awareness Day: Awareness For Achondroplasia, A Bone Growth Disorder

Bodies come in all shapes and sizes. Dwarfism is characterised by short stature caused by changes in bone and cartilage growth. Every year on October 25, International Dwarfism Awareness Day celebrates little people. The day also spreads awareness for Achondroplasia, a bone growth disorder that causes dwarfism.

Dwarfism Awareness Day History:

In 1957, actor Billy Barty and some of his friends founded Little People of America (LPA). Today, the organisation has 6500 members across the United States. In 2012, LPA wanted to honor Billy Barty, so they created International Dwarfism Awareness Day. They chose the date October 25th because that is the birthdate of Billy Barty, born in 1924. This is also why the month of October is National Dwarfism Awareness Month.

What is Dwarfism?

Dwarfism is short stature that results from a genetic or medical condition. Stature is the height of a person in a standing position. Dwarfism generally is defined as an adult height of 4 feet, 10 inches (147 cm) or less. The average adult height among people with dwarfism is 4 feet, 1 inch (125 cm) for women and 4 feet, 4 inches (132 cm) for men.

Achondroplasia is the most common type of dwarfism, and the word itself means 'without cartilage formation'. It is a condition which affects how the bones of the body grow, which causes dwarfism in many of those affected by it. Dwarfism occurs one in every 15,000 to one in 40,000 births.

Types of dwarfism

There are two main types of the condition: proportionate and disproportionate.

• Proportionate dwarfism: When the head, trunk, and limbs are all proportionate to each other, but much smaller than those of an average-sized person, the condition is known as proportionate dwarfism. This type of dwarfism is often the result of a hormone deficiency.

• Disproportionate dwarfism: This is the most common kind of dwarfism. As the name suggests, it’s characterized by having body parts that are disproportionate to each other.

What causes dwarfism?

Researchers believe there are more than 300 conditions that cause dwarfism. Most causes are genetic. The most common causes include:

Achondroplasia: Though achondroplasia is a genetic condition, four out of five people who have it also have two parents who are average sized. If you have achondroplasia, you have one mutated gene associated with the condition and one unaffected version of that gene.