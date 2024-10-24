International Dwarfism Awareness Day: Awareness For Achondroplasia, A Bone Growth Disorder

Bodies come in all shapes and sizes. Dwarfism is characterised by short stature caused by changes in bone and cartilage growth. Every year on October 25, International Dwarfism Awareness Day celebrates little people. The day also spreads awareness for Achondroplasia, a bone growth disorder that causes dwarfism.
Dwarfism Awareness Day History:
In 1957, actor Billy Barty and some of his friends founded Little People of America (LPA). Today, the organisation has 6500 members across the United States. In 2012, LPA wanted to honor Billy Barty, so they created International Dwarfism Awareness Day. They chose the date October 25th because that is the birthdate of Billy Barty, born in 1924. This is also why the month of October is National Dwarfism Awareness Month.
What is Dwarfism?
Dwarfism is short stature that results from a genetic or medical condition. Stature is the height of a person in a standing position. Dwarfism generally is defined as an adult height of 4 feet, 10 inches (147 cm) or less. The average adult height among people with dwarfism is 4 feet, 1 inch (125 cm) for women and 4 feet, 4 inches (132 cm) for men.
Achondroplasia is the most common type of dwarfism, and the word itself means 'without cartilage formation'. It is a condition which affects how the bones of the body grow, which causes dwarfism in many of those affected by it. Dwarfism occurs one in every 15,000 to one in 40,000 births.
Types of dwarfism
There are two main types of the condition: proportionate and disproportionate.
• Proportionate dwarfism: When the head, trunk, and limbs are all proportionate to each other, but much smaller than those of an average-sized person, the condition is known as proportionate dwarfism. This type of dwarfism is often the result of a hormone deficiency.
• Disproportionate dwarfism: This is the most common kind of dwarfism. As the name suggests, it’s characterized by having body parts that are disproportionate to each other.
What causes dwarfism?
Researchers believe there are more than 300 conditions that cause dwarfism. Most causes are genetic. The most common causes include:
Achondroplasia: Though achondroplasia is a genetic condition, four out of five people who have it also have two parents who are average sized. If you have achondroplasia, you have one mutated gene associated with the condition and one unaffected version of that gene.
Turner syndrome: This condition affects only females. Instead of inheriting two fully functioning X chromosomes from your parents, you inherit one X chromosome and are missing a second, or at least part of a second, X chromosome.
Hypothyroidism: An under-active thyroid, especially if it develops at a young age, can lead to many health problems, including limited growth. Other complications include low energy, cognitive problems, and puffy facial features.
Intrauterine growth retardation: This condition develops while the baby is still in the mother’s womb. The pregnancy may go to full term, but the baby is usually much smaller than average. The result is typically proportional dwarfism.
Genetics and other risk factors: Dwarfism is usually the result of a genetic mutation. But having a gene or genes responsible for dwarfism can occur in a couple of ways. Inherited genetic disorders can take two forms. One is recessive, which means you inherit two mutated genes (one from each parent) to have the condition. The other is dominant. You only need one mutated gene — from either parent — to have the disorder.
What age is dwarfism diagnosed?
Disproportionate dwarfism usually is seen at birth or early in infancy. Proportionate dwarfism may not be diagnosed until later in childhood or the teenage years if your child isn't growing at an expected rate.
Basic facts about Dwarfism
- People with dwarfism are usually no taller than 4 foot 10 inches.
- 80% of Little People are born to average sized parents.
- Most types of dwarfism have medical complications, some more severe than others.
- Dwarfism occurs in all races and ethnicities.
- While many members of the short-statured community don't feel that they have a disability, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) protects the rights of people with dwarfism.
- Dwarfism can be caused by one of more than 200 different types of dwarfism with an estimated 30,000 people in the U.S. and 651,700 in the world.
- Such terms as Little People, LP, Person of short stature or Person with a form of dwarfism are all acceptable. Most people with dwarfism see the word “dwarf” as acceptable. Most people would rather be referred to by their name than by a label.
- Dwarfism is not a reason to assume that someone is incapable. Little People can do just about anything an average sized person can, just sometimes in a different way.
- Dwarfism is not a disease that requires a “cure.” Most people with the condition live a long prosperous life.
- Dwarfism is not an intellectual disability. A person who has dwarfism is typically of average intelligence.
Treatment for Dwarfism
In 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved vosoritide, known by the brand name Voxzogo, to improve growth in children who have the most common type of dwarfism. Given as a shot, this medicine is for children 5 years of age and older who have achondroplasia and open growth plates so they can still grow
Hormone therapy
For people with dwarfism due to low levels of growth hormones, treatment with shots of a synthetic version of the hormone may increase final height. In most cases, children receive daily shots for several years until they reach a maximum adult height — often within the average adult range for their families.
Treatment for girls with Turner syndrome also requires estrogen and related hormone therapy to start puberty and lead to adult sexual development. Estrogen replacement therapy usually continues until the average age of menopause.
Surgery
- Surgical procedures that may correct problems in people with disproportionate dwarfism include:
- Correcting the direction the bones grow in.
- Stabilizing and correcting the shape of the spine.
- Increasing the size of the opening in bones of the spine, called vertebrae, to ease pressure on the spinal cord.
- Placing a shunt to remove too much fluid around the brain — also known as hydrocephalus — if it occurs.
- Some people with dwarfism choose to undergo surgery called extended limb lengthening. This procedure is controversial because there are risks.