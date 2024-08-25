ETV Bharat / offbeat

International Dog Day: The Day To Celebrate Man's Best Friend

Hyderabad: International Dog Day is celebrated every year on August 26th. This day is all about recognising the importance of dogs in our lives, showing appreciation for them, and promoting their welfare.

Dogs truly are ‘man’s best friend’, and International Dog Day is a wonderful chance to highlight the important roles that dogs play in keeping us safe, guiding us, and bringing happiness to our lives.

The History of International Dog Day:

International Dog Day was first established in 2004 by a lovely lady, Colleen Paige, who is a pet and family lifestyle expert and animal advocate. A passionate dog-lover, she created the day - August 26th - to mark the date that she adopted her first dog, Sheltie, when she was 10 years old, and to encourage others to adopt a dog rather than buy from a pet store or breeder.

The day also aims to highlight the need for proper care and responsible pet ownership. Since 2004, International Dog Day has made waves across the world, with various countries and communities celebrating all dogs, whatever breed, size or personality.

Purpose of the day:

• International Dog Day raises awareness, too, of the significance of rescuing our furry friends, as there are so many dogs in the world that are in need of a stable home and a loving family.

• The aim of International Dog Day is to encourage people to take care of these animals as they deserve a good life.

• This day serves as a platform to advocate for stronger dog rights, improved animal welfare laws, and responsible pet ownership across the globe.

• Unfortunately, numerous rescue facilities and canine shelters are overcrowded with deserted dogs, frequently due to circumstances beyond their control. While it may not be an easy choice, caring for and training a puppy as a new companion requires dedication. But the day encouraged to rescue a pet rather than purchasing from a store or breeder can be incredibly fulfilling.

10 Science-Based Benefits of Having a Dog:

1. Dogs help us feel less isolated by offering love, support, and constant companionship.

2. Owning a dog can lead to a longer life by reducing the risk of death and improving heart health.

3. Dogs can help reduce stress and anxiety, as shown by studies.

4. Growing up with a dog can actually lower the risk of allergies by strengthening the immune system.

5. Dogs can improve mental health by providing emotional support and unconditional love.

6. They also help us make more friends and improve our social skills.