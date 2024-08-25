International Dog Day: The Day To Celebrate Man's Best Friend

Hyderabad: International Dog Day is celebrated every year on August 26th. This day is all about recognising the importance of dogs in our lives, showing appreciation for them, and promoting their welfare.
Dogs truly are ‘man’s best friend’, and International Dog Day is a wonderful chance to highlight the important roles that dogs play in keeping us safe, guiding us, and bringing happiness to our lives.
The History of International Dog Day:
International Dog Day was first established in 2004 by a lovely lady, Colleen Paige, who is a pet and family lifestyle expert and animal advocate. A passionate dog-lover, she created the day - August 26th - to mark the date that she adopted her first dog, Sheltie, when she was 10 years old, and to encourage others to adopt a dog rather than buy from a pet store or breeder.
The day also aims to highlight the need for proper care and responsible pet ownership. Since 2004, International Dog Day has made waves across the world, with various countries and communities celebrating all dogs, whatever breed, size or personality.
Purpose of the day:
• International Dog Day raises awareness, too, of the significance of rescuing our furry friends, as there are so many dogs in the world that are in need of a stable home and a loving family.
• The aim of International Dog Day is to encourage people to take care of these animals as they deserve a good life.
• This day serves as a platform to advocate for stronger dog rights, improved animal welfare laws, and responsible pet ownership across the globe.
• Unfortunately, numerous rescue facilities and canine shelters are overcrowded with deserted dogs, frequently due to circumstances beyond their control. While it may not be an easy choice, caring for and training a puppy as a new companion requires dedication. But the day encouraged to rescue a pet rather than purchasing from a store or breeder can be incredibly fulfilling.
10 Science-Based Benefits of Having a Dog:
1. Dogs help us feel less isolated by offering love, support, and constant companionship.
2. Owning a dog can lead to a longer life by reducing the risk of death and improving heart health.
3. Dogs can help reduce stress and anxiety, as shown by studies.
4. Growing up with a dog can actually lower the risk of allergies by strengthening the immune system.
5. Dogs can improve mental health by providing emotional support and unconditional love.
6. They also help us make more friends and improve our social skills.
7. Taking care of a dog teaches responsibility and helps create a routine.
8. Interacting with dogs can boost mood and happiness by increasing endorphin levels and reducing loneliness.
9. Children who grow up with dogs tend to be more empathetic towards animals.
10. Dog owners may live longer and recover better from health issues, according to the American Heart Association.
Rabies in India:
• India is endemic to rabies, a viral disease that is preventable with a vaccine. According to WHO, the country is responsible for 36% of the world's rabies deaths, and the true number of cases in India is likely higher than the reported numbers.
• The National Health Profile (NHP) reported that rabies incidence in India declined from 2.36 to 0.41 per 10 million people between 2005 and 2020. In 2022, 307 people died from rabies in India, with the highest number of cases in Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.
Stray dogs in India face many challenges, including:
➢ Health and safety: Stray dogs can suffer from malnutrition, infectious diseases, and injuries from collisions with vehicles. They can also transmit diseases like rabies, which kills tens of thousands of Indians each year.
➢ Attacks: Stray dogs can be territorial and aggressive, and have been known to attack people and other animals.
➢ Human cruelty: Stray dogs may also experience animal cruelty, such as rapes, stabbings, poisoning, and acid attacks.
➢ Behavioral changes: Some say that the pandemic may have changed the behavioural patterns of stray dogs, due to a lack of dog-human interaction, reduced feeding, and increased ignorance of sterilisation and vaccination.
Indian government's initiative to keep dogs safe:
1. Animal Birth Control (ABC) program: The ABC programme wherein dogs are sterilised, vaccinated and replaced in their original areas is the only effective method to reduce the street dog population, end biting and eliminate rabies.
2. Collaboration with NGOs: The government teams up with NGOs and animal welfare groups to execute initiatives for controlling stray dog populations.
3. Awareness campaigns: The government holds awareness campaigns to educate individuals about responsible pet ownership and the significance of managing the number of stray dogs. The Delhi government initiated a program called "Be a Human, Save a Life" aimed at promoting the adoption of stray dogs and managing their numbers.
4. Legal guidelines: The government has put in place regulations to prevent cruelty and mistreatment of animals, and to oversee the handling of stray dogs. In India, stray dog control is regulated by the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and State Municipal Acts.