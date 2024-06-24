International Day Of Women In Diplomacy Observed To Highlight Contribution Of Women To Diplomacy

New Delhi: International Day of Women in Diplomacy is celebrated on June 24 every year to highlight the contribution of women to diplomacy - those who are breaking barriers and doing commendable jobs in this field.

As per the United Nations, the International Day of Women in Diplomacy is mentioned on its website. "At the United Nations General Assembly’s 76th Session, the General Assembly by consensus declared the 24th of June each year to be the International Day of Women in Diplomacy. By the resolution (A/RES/76/269), the Assembly invited all Member States, United Nations organisations, non-governmental groups, academic institutions and associations of women diplomats - where they exist- to observe the Day in a manner that each considers most appropriate, including through education and public awareness raising," the United Nations said.

British Embassy Astana posted on social media X, "Always sit at the front and always ask the first question - advice from Kathy Leach FCDO to young women aspiring to be diplomats. She spoke today at a panel for the International Day of Women in Diplomacy with other distinguished speakers.”

This year, the event to mark the International Day of Women in Diplomacy at the United Nations Headquarters in New York brings together high-level government officials, diplomats, senior representatives of the UN system and other stakeholders.

The event aims to facilitate interactive discussions and exchanges on the contributions, challenges and opportunities for women in diplomacy to catalyse change and transformation in multilateral affairs, the UN website stated.

Ambassador Judy Rising Reinke wrote on X, “Today we celebrate the International Day of Women in Diplomacy, recognising the incredible contributions women make in this field. As a proud woman in diplomacy, I am inspired by the strength and dedication of my colleagues worldwide. To all aspiring women diplomats, may you help forge a more just and peaceful society? Happy IDWD 2024."