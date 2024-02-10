International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2024

Hyderabad: The International Day of Women and Girls in Science, observed annually on February 11, commemorates the invaluable contributions of women to the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and M (STEM). It serves as a reminder of the pivotal role women play in driving innovation and addressing global challenges.

Despite advancements in gender equality, women remain significantly underrepresented in STEM disciplines worldwide, posing adverse implications for national development. The UNESCO Director-General underscores the essential symbiosis between women and science, emphasising the imperative of leveraging diverse talents to unlock the full potential of scientific progress.

Persistent gender disparities persist across all levels of STEM education and employment globally. While women have made notable strides in higher education, their representation in STEM fields remains disproportionate. The UN's designation of February 11 as the International Day of Women and Girls in Science aims to inspire greater female participation in STEM careers, acknowledging that despite comparable abilities, women comprise less than 35% of STEM graduates worldwide, with even fewer in engineering and information technology.

Recognising the role of women and girls in science as agents of change, including accelerating progress towards the achievement of SDGs 16 and 17, the 9th International Day of Women and Girls in Science Assembly's main theme is: “Women and Girls in Science Leadership, a New Era for Sustainability” and the subtheme is “Think Science ... Think Peace”.

Significance of the day

Highlights the underrepresentation of women and girls: The main motto of the day highlights the gender gap and underrepresentation of women and girls in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields. The day brings attention to this disparity and advocates for better changes.

Addressing global challenges: It recognises the crucial role of women in finding solutions to climate change and other sustainability challenges.

Empowering and social benefits: Access to STEM education and careers empowers women economically and socially, contributing to overall development.

Inspires future generations: The day motivates young girls to pursue STEM careers and break down gender stereotypes by celebrating the achievements of women in science.

The objectives of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science include achieving full and equal participation of women and girls in science, celebrating their achievements to inspire future generations, removing barriers to their advancement in STEM careers and closing the gender gap in STEM participation.

Did you know?

Women are typically given smaller research grants than their male colleagues while they represent 33.3% of all researchers, only 12% of members of national science academies are women.

In cutting-edge fields such as Artificial Intelligence, only one in five professionals (22%) is a woman.

Despite a shortage of skills in most of the technological fields driving the Fourth Industrial Revolution, women still account for only 28% of engineering graduates and 40% of graduates in computer science and informatics.

Female researchers tend to have shorter, less well-paid careers. Their work is underrepresented in high-profile journals and they are often passed over for promotion.

Gender inequality in science not only affects women, but also impedes a country's development. Reasons for the underrepresentation of women in STEM include gender bias, societal pressure, financial constraints and disparities in research funding and recognition. Female researchers often face shorter, less well-paid careers and are overlooked for promotion and leadership roles.

India's position in STEM education reflects a gender disparity, with male enrolment outnumbering female enrolment. However, in the science stream, including mathematics, females have outnumbered males, indicating progress towards gender parity in certain STEM fields. Efforts to bridge the gender gap in STEM must address systemic barriers and promote inclusivity and equal opportunities for women and girls in science and technology.