International Day of Tropics Celebrates Nations Of Tropics Face

New Delhi: The International Day of the Tropics is celebrated on June 29 every year to highlight the challenges and opportunities nations of the Tropics face.

To raise awareness about the Tropics, the Wildlife Institute of India posted on X, “In commemoration of the International Day of the Tropics, a webinar 'The Tropics and Heritage' was organized by WII-c2c and NMNH where school students were introduced to natural heritage by protected area managers and scientists. The prize winners of the World Heritage Day Art Contest were also announced where the students spoke eloquently on the natural heritage of India.”

As per the United Nations website, the inaugural State of the Tropics Report was launched on June 29, 2014, as the culmination of a collaboration between twelve leading tropical research institutions.

The report offers a unique perspective on this increasingly important region. Marking the anniversary of the report's launch the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution in 2016, which declared that 29 June of each year is to be observed as the International Day of the Tropics, as per the United Nations website.

The International Day of the Tropics was designated to raise awareness to the specific challenges faced by tropical areas, the far-reaching implications of the issues affecting the world's tropical zone and the need, at all levels, to raise awareness and to underline the important role the countries in the tropics will play in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, United Nations stated.

This day celebration provides an opportunity to take stock of progress across the tropics, to share tropical stories and expertise and to acknowledge the diversity and potential of the region.

"Tropical nations have made significant progress but face a variety of challenges that demand focused attention across a range of development indicators and data in order to achieve sustainable development," the United Nations stated. "By 2050, the region will host most of the world’s people and two-thirds of its children and the proportion of the urban population living in slum conditions is higher in the Tropics than in the rest of the World," it stated.